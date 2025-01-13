CES 2025: SanDisk takes mass storage mobile

Photo courtesy SanDisk

The new MagSafe-compatible SanDisk Creator Phone SSD is designed for the high-capacity needs of creators and gaming enthusiasts.

A new SanDisk phone solid state drive (SSD) with MagSafe compatibility was launched at the Consumer Electronics Show 2025 (CES 2025) last week in Las Vegas. The device forms part of Western Digita’s new SanDisk Creator Series, designed for creators and gaming enthusiasts.

The SanDisk Creator Phone SSD , with magnetic connection, offers capacities up to 2TB, and speeds of up to 1000MB/s read and up to 950MB/swrite. Users can record 4K at 60fps videos in Apple ProRes directly to their Creator Phone SSD.

The drive features a durable silicone shell, up to three-metre drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance. Users receive one month of Adobe Creative Cloud.

The SanDisk Creator Series includes:

SanDisk Creator microSD Card : Available in capacities up to 1TB, creators can capture 4K and 5.3Kfootage with pro-level performance and offload files with a SanDisk QuickFlow microSD UHS-I Card USB-A Reader (sold separately).

Available in capacities up to 1TB, creators can capture 4K and 5.3Kfootage with pro-level performance and offload files with a SanDisk QuickFlow microSD UHS-I Card USB-A Reader (sold separately). SanDisk Creator SD UHS-II Card : Available in capacities up to 1TB, this memory card is designed for creators who require professional-grade image and video capture with reliability to shoot, edit, and publish their posts.

Available in capacities up to 1TB, this memory card is designed for creators who require professional-grade image and video capture with reliability to shoot, edit, and publish their posts. SanDisk Creator Phone Drive : For creators with multi-device workflows, this drive features both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors and offers up to 256GBof storage to efficiently manage high-resolution photos, numerous video files, or documents in between devices. Use the SanDisk Memory Zone app on Android powered mobile devices to back up files automatically.

For creators with multi-device workflows, this drive features both Lightning and USB Type-C connectors and offers up to 256GBof storage to efficiently manage high-resolution photos, numerous video files, or documents in between devices. Use the SanDisk Memory Zone app on Android powered mobile devices to back up files automatically. SanDisk Creator USB-C Flash Drive : Equipped with a USB Type-C connector, this drive is designed for content creators who demand performance and durability with up to 1TBof storage capacity.

Equipped with a USB Type-C connector, this drive is designed for content creators who demand performance and durability with up to 1TBof storage capacity. SanDisk Creator Pro Portable SSD : Available in capacities up to 4TB, this drive equips creators with the speed, capacity and durability they need for ultra-demanding creative workflows. It features NVMe performance to efficiently transfer, edit and back up uncompressed footage, multi-camera project files, and AI-generated assets.

Available in capacities up to 4TB, this drive equips creators with the speed, capacity and durability they need for ultra-demanding creative workflows. It features NVMe performance to efficiently transfer, edit and back up uncompressed footage, multi-camera project files, and AI-generated assets. SanDisk Creator Desk Drive : Designed to be the compact hub for creative content, this desktop SSD delivers read speeds up to 4x faster than a regular desktop hard drive based on read speed and internal testing against the 8TB WD My Book desktop HDD.

SanDisk Extreme PRO Dual Drive

The SanDisk Extreme PRO Dual Drive , a new solid state flash drive, is SanDisk’s fastest dual drive yet, featuring read speeds up to 1,000MB/sand write speeds up to 900MB/s– allowing users to transfer a 3.97GB 4K movie in less than 10 secondsor 1,000 photos in less than 20 secondsand transition between USB-C and USB-A devices, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets.

One can automatically back up photos, videos, music, documents and contacts with the SanDisk Memory Zone app on Android-powered mobile devices.

Custom ‘Fortnite’ storage

For fans of the Fortnite ecosystem, SanDisk presents a special collection of storage solutions featuring iconic Fortnite characters.

Photo courtesy SanDisk.

These devices include:

SanDisk Fortnite Portable SSD, Peely Edition : This custom-designed Peely skin drive features up to 2TBcapacity and read speeds up to 800MB/s. A redeemable exclusive in-game pickaxe is included with purchases.

This custom-designed Peely skin drive features up to 2TBcapacity and read speeds up to 800MB/s. A redeemable exclusive in-game pickaxe is included with purchases. SanDisk Fortnite USB Flash Drive, Peely Edition : This Fortnite-themed USB drive offers an exclusive wrap with purchase and provides up to 256GB of storage.