New Fujifilm camera marks shift in large format standard

The new GFX100RF camera, featuring a 102MP and 35mm F4 lens, is designed for documentary, street and travel photography.

Following in the footsteps of the Fujifilm X100 series cameras, comes the first GFX large format camera with a fixed lens: the Fujifilm GFX100RF.

The new camera, weighing 735g, features a 102MP high-speed image sensor with a fixed 35mm F4 lens. This makes it the smallest and lightest in the GFX large format camera range, weighing less than a Fujifilm X-T5 mounted with a regular kit lens.

The GFX100RF is a rangefinder style camera, with the viewfinder offset to the side of the camera, making it well-suited for street, travel and documentary photography.

The device is the first Fujifilm digital camera to incorporate an Aspect Ratio dial, allowing photographers to switch between common aspects like 3:2, 4:3 and 1:1, but also uncommon ones, including 17:6 and 65:24 for wide landscapes, providing nine options in total.

The newly designed Fujinon 35mm lens is equivalent to 28mm in 35mm format, enabling a more natural perspective, close to a regular field of vision. With a minimum focussing distance of 20mm, the lens includes a built-in 4-stop ND filter and leaf shutter that syncs flash at any shutter speed – the first to do so in the GFX range.

As users move closer to their subject, the shallower depth-of-field creates stunningly soft bokeh to deliver a look only a large format camera can provide.

The GFX100RF includes the same GFX 102MP CMOS II large format sensor and high-speed X-Processor 5 image processing engine as found on the larger Fujifilm GFX100S II camera.

Fujifilm has added a Digital tele-converter selector to the front of this camera. It offers photographers the ability to zoom digitally, moving from the normal 35mm, through to 45mm, 63mm and 80mm, by operating the lever.

The top plate of the GFX100RF was machined from a full block of aluminium – the first time Fujifilm has done so – allowing sharp and defined edges. The lens ring, dials, bottom plate and other details are precision-machined from aluminium.

Once again twenty of Fujifilm’s Film Simulations are onboard, while the GFX100RF accommodates videographers with smooth 4K/30p 4:2:2 10-bit video recording. With a base ISO of 100, it offers low noise for shooting, while F-Log2 provides 13+ stops of dynamic range for rich tonal expression and high flexibility in post-production.

The GFX100RF’s large format sensor is what enables photographers to record textures, delicate colours and smooth tonal gradations, creating photos that can be cropped or printed large without losing detail.

Olwage shoots with the GFX100RF

South African photographer and World Press Photo Story of the Year 2024 winner, Lee-Ann Olwage, was involved with the launch of the Fujifilm GFX100RF, documenting an ongoing project in Zanzibar with the camera.

Photo supplied.

She says the compact nature of the GFX100RF makes it easy to photograph in intimate environments, while also loving the depth of field achieved through the F4 lens.

“I truly believe this camera will make large format the standard for documentary storytelling,” says Olwage.

Pricing and availability

The Fujifilm GFX100RF large format rangefinder style camera with fixed 35mm F4 lens is set to arrive in SA during April 2025, with a suggested retail price of R115,000 (incl. VAT).