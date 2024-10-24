Fujifilm launches ‘creator camera’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new X-M5 features a steady-state noise reduction function – a first in Fujifilm’s digital camera lineup.

Fujifilm South Africa has launched the X-M5 – the lightest mirrorless camera in the Fujifilm X-Series. Designed for vlogging, videographers and social media content creators, it features a steady-state noise reduction function, which reduces noise that continues to ring at a certain frequency – a first in their digital camera lineup.

Additionally, is the first to have three built-in microphones with four microphone directivity options: surround, front, back, or front & back. The camera weighs 355g, and is small enough to fit into a jacket pocket.

With the new Short Movie mode, users can shoot vertical 9:16 videos, and then share the captured content to a smartphone for editing or posting.

The Vlog mode provides the ability to change shooting conditions by touching the LCD screen at the back. This improves the number and placement of key icons to make video recording more intuitive.

The X-M5 can record 6.2K/30P 4:2:2 10-bit video, while also supporting extensive video functions including 4K/60P and 1080/240P. New bit rates of 8Mbps and 25Mbps have been added, which shortens the transfer time to external devices such as smartphones and contributes to shortening the time required to upload captured video to social media.

Like the previously announced X-T50, the X-M5 includes a Film Simulation dial, present on the left shoulder of the camera. Users can switch between 20 Film Simulation modes, providing a variety of colour tones and styles for movies and stills.

The X-M5 is equipped with the proven back-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor with approximately 26.1 megapixels. Onboard is the latest high-speed X-Processor 5 image processing engine, as found on the flagship X-T5 camera. The camera includes subject detection AF, developed with deep learning technology, in addition to the existing Face/Eye AF.

The Fujifilm X-M5 camera will be available at a recommended retail price of R16,000 in SA at the beginning of November. As a kit, it sells alongside the XC 15-45mm lens for R19,000.

Two new lenses

Fujifilm is releasing new lenses – the XF500mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR and XF16-55mmF2.8 R LM WR II.

The XF500mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR is a super-telephoto prime lens offering an impressive 500mm focal length (equivalent to 762mm in 35mm format) and an aperture of F5.6.

This lens represents the pinnacle of optical performance in the XF lens line-up. It weighs about 1,3 kg. The XF500mmF5.6 is well-suited for shooting birds, wildlife and aircraft.

Also included is a 5.5-stop optical image stabilisation system, which improves image sharpness and stability at extended focal lengths.

The second lens, the Fujinon XF16-55mmF2.8 R LM WR II lens, is the successor to the original version which launched in 2015. This new large-aperture standard zoom lens represents the flagship model in the XF lens line-up.

At 410g, the new version has about a 37% weight reduction compared to its predecessor. It has a dust-resistant, weather-resistant and low-temperature-resistant construction with 12 sealing points throughout the lens body –designed for high-intensity shooting conditions.

Fujifilm has introduced the “Aperture Click Switch” for the first time on the XF Lens lineup. This feature enables smooth brightness transitions during aperture adjustments, improving video recording to seem more natural on the XF16-55mmF2.8II.

The Fujinon XF500mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR and the XF16-55mmF2.8 R LM WR II will be available in stores in November, retailing at a recommended retail prices of R64,000 and R22,000.