‘Godbreakers’ releases co-op hack’n’slash demo

A free demo for Godbreakers, an upcoming hack’n’slash roguelike game, is now available on Steam. The co-op game, revealed last week, lets up to four players team up in fast-paced battles across shifting sci-fi worlds.

The demo includes one full biome, multiple enemy types, and unlockable powers. It offers a first look at the game’s power-absorbing mechanics and chaotic team-based combat.

Godbreakers story and gameplay

In Godbreakers, players take control of a resurrected human vessel, revived by a celestial group called the Coven. The Coven created this vessel with a single purpose: to destroy Monad, an artificial intelligence that wiped out humanity. Now, Monad consumes entire planets, and the vessel is the only force capable of stopping it.

The game blends fast action with the ability to absorb enemy abilities mid-fight and use them against increasingly dangerous foes. Combat is built around chaining strikes, dashes, and special attacks. Players can experiment with new builds by unlocking Archetypes and weapons across multiple runs.

Photo supplied.

The game supports solo play and online co-op, with players able to shape their own combat style. Modifier systems remix each run, while diverse biomes and evolving enemy behaviour add variety.

Set in a distant future where humanity has been wiped out by its own creations, Godbreakers places players in the ruins of devoured worlds shaped by Monad’s vision of perfection.

Each biome reflects fragments of lost civilizations, now transformed into unpredictable battlegrounds filled with hazards and enemies. Boss fights feature multi-phase encounters and shifting attack patterns.

Photo supplied.

Where to play Godbreakers?

Godbreakers, developed by indie studio To The Sky, will release later this year (2025) on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) and PlayStation 5. A demo is available on Steam and is playable on Steam Deck.