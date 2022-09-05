IFA 2022: Lenovo brings big screen to the pocket

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new T1 wearable display launched at IFA adds a large virtual monitor to smartphones and laptops

The new Lenovo Glasses T1, a wearable private display for mobile content consumption, was a highlight of the IFA Expo in Berlin last week.

Compatible with many current smartphones, tablets, and laptops, with full-function USB-C, Lenovo says the T1 offers “superb image quality, high-efficiency optics for extended battery life, and is lightweight so users can explore and enjoy content well beyond the limited screen size of mobile devices”.

According to the Research and Markets report, Mobile Gaming – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics, the global market for mobile gaming is projected to reach US$153-billion by 2027, growing at an annual growth rate of 11.5, while the market for video streaming is forecasted to reach US$972 billion by 2030, growing 18.1% on average annually.

With mobile devices growing in computing power, mobile gamers and remote workers alike are expected to benefit from the power of carrying a personal monitor in their pocket.

As hybrid work becomes the new norm, professionals are also looking to get more done on their mobile devices, but working on private business-critical documents on a PC in public spaces creates risk. Using the Lenovo Glasses T1, workers have a private workspace to prevent shoulder surfing.

In addition to most full-function USB-C-equipped Windows, Android, and MacOS devices, the glasses can also connect with Lightning Connector-equipped iOS devices via an optional adapter. To maximise comfort for extended use, the T1 is equipped with swappable nose clips, adjustable temple arms and supports custom prescription lenses via an in-box attachable frame.

Lenovo says superb image quality is achieved with leading-edge micro-OLED display technology, delivering colour richness and a high contrast ratio of 10,000:1. With high optical efficiency and low overall power consumption, the T1 can stream videos or play games from tethered mobile devices for several hours without draining the batteries of the connected devices.

“Every day, people all over the world are increasingly shifting to mobile devices for entertainment and productivity,” says Eric Yu, senior vice president of Lenovo’s commercial product center and SMB segment in its Intelligent Devices Group. “Screen real-estate can be a big bottleneck in the user experience. With a solution like the Lenovo Glasses T1, users have a portable and private big screen experience and can get more value from their phones and laptops.”

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Glasses T1 (known as Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China) will go on sale in China in late 2022 and be available in other select markets in 2023. The price for the wearable display solution will be announced upon availability.

Key Specs

Lenovo Glasses T1 Display Micro OLED Resolution 1920 X 1080 per eye Framerate 60Hz Audio High-fidelity built-in speakers Certifications TUV Low Blue Light TUV Flicker Reduced Device Compatibility Android (Requires Full-functional USB-C only) WindowsiOS with Lightning connector (Requires HDMI to Glasses Adapter; Apple Lightning Digital AV Adapter) ,

For more information visit: https://www.lenovoshowcase.com/ltl/