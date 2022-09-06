IFA 2022: Honor unveils dual flagship strategy

During a keynote address at the IFA expo in Berlin last week, Honor announced it would be launching both a standard flagship smartphone and a foldable handset.

Huawei spin-off Honor took to the keynote stage at the IFA expo in Berlin last week to announce a new dual flagship strategy. It said it would bring both the next foldable and all-around flagship smartphones to international markets. The brand also previewed MagicOS 7.0, an upcoming “all-scenario smart collaboration OS”, based on Android as well as PC and IoT operating systems. It embraces open standards to facilitate seamless collaboration among smartphones, tablets, PC and other IoT products.

Honor also introduced three new products, the Honor 70 smartphone, Honor MagicBook 14 laptop, and the Honor Pad 8 tablet, all due to be shipped in the coming weeks.

MagicOS 7.0 will let users control an Honor laptop, smartphone and tablet using a single keyboard and mouse, and drag files across devices.

Honor also announced a Spatial Audio solution, to enable headphones to produce wide, cinematic 3D sound effects that create the sense of immersion required for next-generation AR and VR experiences. It will use the accelerometer and gyroscopes in earbuds to track the motion of the user’s head, remapping the sound field to bring users an immersive audio experience in scenarios like movies, music and games. By means of the algorithm, the changes of sound on its way from the source to the listener’s ear can be simulated. These effects include the localisation of sound sources above, below, behind and in front of the listener.

Honor provided the following information on the new Honor 70 smartphone:

Designed for vlogging enthusiasts, the Honor 70 is the latest addition to the brand’s high-end N Series smartphone lineup. The stylish device debuts with Solo Cut mode, which lets users easily produce vlogs that spotlight a specific person in a group through built-in Person Re-identification Technology. With Dual Video Streaming, HONOR 70 can record two videos simultaneously, with one featuring a single subject and the other capturing the full group.

Capturing high-quality vlogs is easy with the Honor 70, thanks to its powerful dual main camera that comprises a 54MP IMX800 Super Sensing lens with a large 1/1.49-inch IMX800 sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide and macro camera. The new smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G and supports GPU Turbo X and OS Turbo X, delivering smooth performance and a responsive experience across a range of heavy-duty tasks, including video editing for vloggers who are always on the move. The Honor 70 is the first N Series smartphone to run Honor Magic UI 6.1 based on Android 12. Honor 70 5G + (Redcore 1 GB) is available now in South Africa from Vodacom and MTN