Product of the Day
When fitness integrates with fashion
Huawei’s functional wearables, the Watch Fit 2, Watch GT 3 Pro and Band 7, are now available in South African stores
When fitness integrates with fashion
Huawei’s functional wearables, the Watch Fit 2, Watch GT 3 Pro and Band 7 are now available in South African stores
The Huawei Watch Fit 2, Watch GT 3 Pro and Band 7 series of new wearables are now available from South African retail stores.
Huawei says the two smartwatches and fitness bands maintain the quality of high-end luxury watches in terms of design and materials and come with long battery life and advanced features to help users find new ways to live a healthy and active lifestyle.
The product specs include the following:
HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2
The Watch Fit 2 is a fashionable smartwatch with a 1.74-inch AMOLED high-definition Huawei full-view display that is 18.6% larger than that of the previous iteration. The smartwatch screen-to-body ratio is increased to 72.2%, making for an improved viewing experience. Its fashion credentials are underlined by a variety of straps, including a soft and comfortable rubber strap and an elegant leather strap, in a variety of colours and styles. The Fit 2 features a press-to-release “link” design, which allows users to change straps without the use of any tools.
Thanks to a Bluetooth call feature, speaker and microphone, the Fit 2 enables users to have phone calls instantly pushed to the watch. They can answer and end calls through the smartwatch without taking out the handset. If users can’t answer the phone, they can reply with pre-set short messages with one tap, or via instant messaging apps from the watch itself.
The FIT 2 also provides all-rounded health management, with SpO2 monitoring, heart rate, sleep, stress, and breathing monitoring. With the Huawei Health App on the smartphone, it can synchronise health-monitoring data in real-time. The Fit 2 battery power can last up to 10 days,
HUAWEI Band 7
The ultra-thin smart band with long battery life is only 9.99mm thick and weighs 16 grams. The Band 7 comes with a range of health management and workout monitoring features, like SpO2 and Huawei TruSeen 4.0 a heart rate monitoring technology. TruSleep 2.0 technology can assess sleep quality without disturbing the user’s sleep and identifies six types of typical sleep problems. Lastly, the TruRelax technology helps keep an eye on stress levels, and the band reminds users to do breathing exercises to release stress when needed.
Its expansive range of fitness features includes TruSport algorithms to measure the training index of runners, and the running ability index (RAI) can tell them about endurance level and the efficiency of running techniques.
HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro
The Watch GT 3 Pro emulates the look and feel of classic luxury watches with a signature Moon Phase Collection, and premium design. Its two variants, Titanium Edition and Ceramic Edition encapsulate this craftsmanship.
The GT 3 Pro series supports ECG (Electrocardiogram) data collection, which can accurately provide single-lead ECG measurements, real-time analysis, sinus rhythm and atrial fibrillation detection. It goes further, with premature atrial and ventricular beat reminders and arterial stiffness detection, allowing active management of the risk of vascular diseases.
It provides continuous, real-time, and accurate SpO2, sleep and stress monitoring features for comprehensive health management. TruSeen 5.0+ increases data processing capacity fourfold, reducing signal loss rate, and improving the accuracy of heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.
All three fitness trackers are now available in South Africa. The Huawei Watch Fit 2 is priced from R3 299, the Huawei Band 7 from R1 699 and the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro from R10 999 from the HUAWEI Online Store or at selected retailers.
HUAWEI Online Store or at selected retailers.