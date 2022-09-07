IFA 2022: TCL shows world’s largest Mini LED TV

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With a full-category exhibition at IFA in Berlin, TCL positioned itself as part of a “smart connected lifestyle”

At IFA in Berlin over the past week, leading TV maker TCL showcased its “smart connected lifestyle” in a vast interactive booth spanning over 2,500 square meters.

Its central exhibit was a 98-inch QLED TV, the TCL 98C735, the world’s largest Mini LED TV, from its XL Collection, along with a 136-inch 4K cinema wall.

“Under our theme #TCLInspireGreatness, we will demonstrate how our products and services can help people live, work and play better each and every day,” said Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics.

The TCL 98C735 features Quantum Dot colour technology with high peak brightness, local dimming and high contrast that ensures immersive viewing. Its low latency and motion clarity also ensure a great viewing experience for fans of fast-moving sports like football and gamer