I Know This Much Is True — streaming on Showmax

Based on the Wally Lamb bestseller about how you don’t just give up on the people you love, I Know This Much is True follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers Dominick Birdsey and his brother Thomas, who suffers from schizophrenia.

As The Times UK wrote, “I know this much about I Know This Much Is True: it won’t cheer you up. However, its unrelenting misery did not stop it being almost exhilarating to watch, mainly due to beautiful, near-perfect performances by Mark Ruffalo.”

Mark Ruffalo won his first Golden Globe from the show, as Best Actor in a Limited Series for his dual role. This follows on from his Emmy win for the role last year.

Mark lost 20 pounds to play Dominic, then gained that back and put another 20 pounds on to play Thomas. I Know This Much Is True, which has an 8.2/10 rating on IMDb, also stars Oscar winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter), Emmy winner Rosie O’Donnell (SMILF), Emmy nominees Kathryn Hahn (Mrs Fletcher, Transparent) and Rob Huebel (Transparent), Golden Globe nominee Archie Panjabi (Run, The Good Wife), and Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers).

