Dead by Daylight reveals new K-Pop characters

Dead by Daylight’s 19th downloadable chapter, All-Kill, is now in public test beta (PTB) for users to test out the new killer and survivor. Killers can play as Ji-Woon Hak a.k.a The Trickster, a K-pop star who transforms music into murder. Survivors can play as Yun-Jin Lee, the Trickster’s old producer who is now caught in the horror of escaping killers.

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Senhor Dro walked through the abilities of the new killer.

Twitch streamer Rat Emoji also expressed their delight for the new survivor.

ITS 4AM, I STREAMED FOR 10 HOURS FOR THIS MOMENT. #DeadbyDaylgiht pic.twitter.com/OwVZf49gvm — RAT (@rat_emojiTTV) March 2, 2021

The new killer is classified as a long-range killer, as he uses throwing knives which can be hurled in rapid succession. This puts the Trickster in the league of Huntress’s throwing hatchets and Deathslinger’s gun.

Unlike the Huntress and Deathslinger, the Trickster needs to injure a survivor with several throwing knives to fill up an event meter. Once the meter is full, he can throw an unlimited number of blades and increases the speed at which he can throw the knives, making him one of the most powerful ranged killers if played correctly.

Game developers Behaviour provided the following description on the Trickster’s backstory, abilities, and perks:

A vain and talented singer, Ji-Woon thrived under the attention of others. His talent caught the attention of Yun-Jin Lee, a producer with Mightee One Entertainment. She recruited him into the boy band, No Spin, kickstarting a lifestyle of fame and celebrity.

Yet, over time, the thrill faded. He begrudged his bandmates for dividing the adoration deserved for himself. When a fire broke out in their studio, he left them to die, their pleas for salvation exciting him. Emerging from the inferno, he played the part of bereaved survivor, though he secretly harboured a newfound addiction in controlling the lives—and deaths—of others. He began abducting victims to torture and kill. Murder scenes became elaborate art pieces, and the screams of the dead were recorded and secretly woven into his tracks.

As murder became his artistic outlet, his music faltered. Mightee One’s executives reacted by restricting his creative control. He considered this a grave insult. His revenge came three months later at a private show planned for the executive board. Nitrous oxide seeped into the hall, incapacitating each member. Ji-Woon bound and tortured them on-stage in an elaborate performance.

Only Yun-Jin was given a stay of execution—his favourite allowed to be the sole audience member, eyes pried open. As the show ended, he bowed, and made his way to Yun-Jin, intent on tying up loose ends. But before he could strike—The Fog. Billowing in, it revealed a realm adorned with rusted hooks, sustained by a million eyes that would watch him, run from him, experience him. All he had to do was accept, become an implement of The Fog and, most importantly, make them scream.

Throwing knives

Start each trial with 60 Blades. Press and hold the Power button to wind up and enter the throw state. While in the throw state, tap the Attack Button to throw a single Blade, or hold down the Attack button to unleash a flurry of Blades. Throwing a flurry increases control and throw rate while decreasing movement and speed. Blades can be restocked at lockers.

Laceration meter

A Survivor’s Laceration Meter increases each time they’re hit by a Blade. Once the meter is filled, they lose a health state, either becoming injured or downed. A Survivor’s Laceration Meter gradually decreases if they have not been hit by a Blade for a short time. Hitting a Survivor with a basic attack immediately decreases their Laceration Meter.

The Trickster’s adept perks are:

Starstruck

When carrying a Survivor, all other Survivors within your Terror Radius suffer from the Exposed status effect for a brief duration.

Hex: Crowd Control

After a Survivor performs a rushed vault through a window, the Entity blocks that window for a short period of time. The Hex effects persist as long as the related Hex Totem is standing.

No Way Out

Whenever you hook a new Survivor, you gain a token. Once the final generator has been repaired, the Entity blocks both Exit Gate switches for a time based on the number of tokens in your possession.

