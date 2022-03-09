Huawei launches new MatePad in SA

The Huawei MatePad T 10s 64GB, a lightweight and powerful 10.1-inch tablet that offers best-in-class multimedia capabilities, is now available in South Africa.

The tablet’s Full HD display with Huawei ClariVu Display Enhancement Technology promises that the finest detail comes through with incredible colour vibrancy. It works alongside a powerful dual-speaker audio system to deliver an immersive experience, for watching movies or gaming.

The processor embedded in the tablet, the Kirin 710A, supports powerful performance and a range of smart and family-friendly features of the Emui 10.1 interface.

The MatePad T 10s is built for entertaining the whole family: it features a simple yet practical design that incorporates a premium metal body, and is light enough for kids to use. The tablet utilises a strong geometric design language, with slim bezels surrounding the display, creating a sense of symmetry on the front. The sides of the tablet are curved to fit comfortably in the hand, and reinforced edges provide additional protection against drop damage and shock from minor impacts.

Immersive multimedia experiences

The 10s features a Full High-definition IPS display, supporting a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and 70% of the NTSC colour gamut (typical value). At 10.1 inches, the 16:10 display has a high pixel density of 224ppi to ensure sharp detail in images or videos. ClariVu dynamically optimises colour, brightness and saturation, while a Huawei-developed Super-Resolution algorithm scales up lower-res content for a more immersive experience.

Harman Kardon amplitude speakers are located symmetrically on the sides of the 10s. The speakers have been redesigned to allow for a longer stroke path than traditional audio systems in tablets, meaning the tablet can achieve a higher audio volume with low distortion. Huawei Histen 6.1 enables the support of 9.1-channel 3D surround sound, with options for users to configure the audio experience according to their preference, while Bass Booster offers smart optimisation that enhances the bass.

Emui 10.1 adds versatility to the media-centric tablet, with a range of smart features in an intuitive and responsive user interface. Huawei’s App Multiplier lets users make the most of the horizontal orientation, with a smart split-screen view. Huawei Share, which supports data transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s, can be used to transfer photos, videos and documents more quickly from Huawei mobile phones or laptops.

The 10s includes eye protection features, which can be enabled with the TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Comfort mode to protect a user’s eyesight. An eBook mode is also available, in which the tablet adjusts the colours on display to offer a paper-like reading experience. A new Dark Mode, which has been developed from intense research, offers users a more comfortable experience when using the tablet in the dark.

Designed to offer a fun experience for users of all ages, the 10s includes Kids Corner, a virtual space that offers a safe environment for children to explore the digital world, regardless of whether they are supervised. Parental control options embedded in the feature lets parents set usage limits and control the content and apps that are available for their children. The Kids Corner provides six-layers of intelligent eye protection features, including blue light filter, posture alerts, distance alerts, brightness alerts, bumpy road alerts, and eBook mode, to add extra protection to children’s eyes.