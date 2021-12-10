How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral – Out now on Netflix

The second season is finally here! Netflix has released a second part to its limited-series, now called How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral. This season holds a lot of festive firsts for the blended family – Beauty and Sbu’s first wedding anniversary, Lydia and Themba’s first Christmas as parents and the family’s first Christmas without their beloved matriarch, Gogo Twala who passes away after a fun-filled day under the not-so-watchful eye of Tumi Sello.

The show follows the bereaved family to KwaZulu-Natal as they quickly band together on Christmas Day to plan the burial of Gogo Twala, which comes with its own set of challenges as the chief mourners descend into town to ensure a smooth service and After Tears reception. We find out more about the vivacious Gogo Twala, who, of course, has her own secrets (did we expect anything less?) and dive deeper into the inner workings of the couples and families as the story unfolds.

This season sees the return of all of your Christmas faves and a new addition to the cast. Industry veteran, Thembi Nyandeni (Zone 14, IsiBaya), joins the season as Gogo Twala’s sister bringing her own twist to the already stellar lineup.

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral is available now to watch on Netflix. Visit https://www.netflix.com/HowtoRuinChristmas for more information.