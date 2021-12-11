Stream of the Day
Wizard101 gets Lemuria update
Popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Wizard101 has received a new world called Lemuria, which features a new storyline and fresh characters.
KingsIsle Entertainment and gamigo have launched the next highly-anticipated new world to one of the most magical MMORPGs ever, Wizard101. Adding to the game’s impressive stable of worlds, Wizards can journey to the lost world of Lemuria, that is – if such a place even exists. Their adventure will be filled with a new storyline, world scenes, characters, creatures, and bosses in addition to new spells, items, and gear. Wizards will also be able to level up to 150 from the current 140.
In Wizard101’s Lemuria update, a mysterious entity has appeared to the Wizard under the guise of the Old One. Confused and lost, it knows only one thing for certain: it must find the world of Lemuria. The only problem is there is no such world. It’s up to the player to launch an investigation into the lost fragments of history and uncover a silent crime so monumental it shook the Spiral.
“I feel like I say this each time we launch a major update to Wizard101, but I believe Lemuria is our best yet,” says KingsIsle Entertainment game director Leah Ruben. “It has everything we know our players enjoy the most – including a cast of unique characters brought to life by a combination of amazing voice acting and laugh-out-loud funny dialogue. Best of all, it’s an update all players – not just those at the endgame – can enjoy, because we’ve added much more to the update than the new storyline.”
The Lemuria update includes the following new features and enhancements:
- Quest Journal Improvements: A revamped Quest Journal that allows filtering quests will make it easier than ever to keep track of all mainline and side quests.
- More Adventurous Adventure Parties: New ways to ensure your party are having fun have been added, including improved chat capabilities and a matching quest indicator so everyone can enjoy the storyline together every step of the way.
- PvP Updates: New PvP-focused spells, the use of a Chess Style timer for 1v1 Ranked battles, and Wizards can now inspect their opponents in the Match Results window.
- New Beastforms: Wizards itching for a new Beastform for Beastmoon events will be delighted to know five new ones will be available starting in the coming months.
- New Event Rewards: Both Beastmoon Hunt and Monster Mayhem events will have new and refreshed rewards for players.
- New Pack Preview Feature: Wizards can preview items within select packs to see a list of new pets, mounts, and gear that they have a chance of receiving.
- Castle Magic Improvements: Babbage Basset in Marleybone has a ton of new offerings for Wizards looking to make their home more magical and welcoming to visitors.
For more information, visit https://www.wizard101.com
