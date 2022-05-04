How Star Wars sound effects are made

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Apple has released a short film for May the 4th, which highlights the team of creators who collaborated to make the magic of Star Wars sounds.

The scream of a TIE fighter. The Pew-Pew! of a blaster. Behind the Mac: Skywalker Sound spotlights the team of creators who collaborate to make the magic we hear onscreen.

The video shows the weird and wacky ways sound designers create and record the sounds that make the Star Wars movies magical. From field recording and Foley to sound design and mixing, these artists reveal their process, showing us how they use Mac computers to bring to life sounds from the Star Wars universe and beyond.