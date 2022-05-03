Designers put forward their best creations at SAFW’22

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SA Fashion Week ’22 saw fresh ideas from the red carpet all the way to the runway

The fashion industry in South Africa looks forward to national Fashion Week (SAFW) every year where renowned and new designers get to showcase their talent. This year was the 25th year of the annual event that gives the country’s best designers an opportunity to showcase their pieces. A lot of people are yet to understand that Fashion Week plays a role in empowering fashion entrepreneurs and models as well as developing the skills of those interested in the industry.

This year’s fashion week took place on 28-30 April 2022. South Africa A-listers such as AKA, K Naomi, DJ Zinhle, Gigi Lamayne and others graced the event held at Fireroom restaurant at Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg. Most celebrities were dressed by South African designers and came about in different themes showcasing boldness and symbolic African prints.

Collections that were showcased are from the spring/summer 2022 category. Over 20 designers were featured and included brands like; Amanda Laird Cherry, Ephymol, Ezokhetho, Floyd Avenue, Loxion Kulca, and Mantsho. There was also an exciting addition of new names and faces in the industry such as Munkus by Thandi Ntuli, Ipikoko by Nichole Smith, MeKay Designs by Mikhile du Plessis and Sixx6 by Mimangaliso Ndiko.