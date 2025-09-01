Toy-sized dogfights take off in ‘House Fighters’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A new gameplay trailer showcases a “Total ess” of mini plane battles across bedrooms, kitchens, and garages.

A new gameplay trailer for House Fighters: Total Mess reveals toy-sized dogfights across everyday household settings. In the upcoming arcade shooter, players can take on the role of Lieutenant Green, a young cadet pilot who helps other toys by completing aerial missions.

Gameplay – House Fighters: Total Mess

Single-player combat takes place in bedrooms, kitchens, and garages, where players can weave between furniture, collect everyday items as weapons, and interact with the environment to complete objectives.

The game features traditional inverted flight mechanics alongside simplified controls aimed at accessibility. Players can accelerate, decelerate, and yaw to steer while managing damage from collisions with the environment. Enemies drop items when defeated, including extra ammunition, while rockets, bombs, and nails can be collected to expand attack options.

The game offers narrative-driven missions where players help toys in different scenarios, such as assisting with a dollhouse party or aiding block builders in finishing a racetrack. Completing missions rewards new aircraft types, each with distinct stats. Players can access cosmetic upgrades, including stickers, paint jobs, and colour options.

Where to play House Fighters: Total Mess?

House Fighters: Total Mess will be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, and on PC via Steam. A demo will be released soon on Steam according to Developer Revulo Games. It will include a flight tutorial and the first two missions.