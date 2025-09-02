‘It’s chaos’ in part 2 of Wednesday S2

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

New mysteries, family drama, and a chilling vision push Wednesday Addams to her limits as Netflix drops the second part of Season 2.

Season 2 of Wednesday continues streaming on Netflix from today (3 September 2025) with the release of part two. The supernatural mystery comedy follows Wednesday Addams (Jessica Ortega) as she makes a heroic return to Nevermore Academy, only to face new threats and uncover more secrets about her family’s past and the school’s dark history.

Ortega says in a Netflix sneak-peek YouTube video for part two of Season 2. “There are so many story lines – its chaos.”

In the same video, creator and showrunner Miles Millar says one of the great things about the series is crafting a compelling mystery. He says the focus is on how to play with expectations, by introducing elements that mislead or distract, while drawing on the classic tropes of a murder mystery.

Alfred Gough, creator and showrunner, says this is what Tim Burton, a director and executive producer on the show, calls the “everybody’s a suspect” approach.

Burton says: “There’s the beginning and there’s the end, and how you get there is like a jazz riff: it’s all over the shop until things planted culminate at the end.”

This echoes Millar’s perceptive ahead of season two’s release, when he said: “Nothing is what it seems in season two.”

Photo courtesy Netflix.

Warning! Season two spoilers ahead

In the first half of season two, Wednesday returns to Nevermore Academy haunted by a disturbing vision: her own gravestone and a violent encounter with Enid, suggesting betrayal or doom. As she tries to decode the meaning, her psychic powers begin to deteriorate, triggering black-tear seizures.

Pugsley joins Nevermore and discovers electrokinesis, sparking sibling tension. Morticia attends a gala and clashes with Wednesday over legacy and expectations. Principal Barry Dort, the new head of Nevermore, pushes for Outcast reform and bans the Nightshades.

Meanwhile, Wednesday investigates a series of murders linked to a mysterious figure known as The Avian, and uncovers the LOIS program at Willow Hill, a secretive initiative to harness Outcast powers. The first half ends with Wednesday and Uncle Fester impulsively freeing the patients, unleashing chaos that will shape the second half of the season.

Wednesday is brutally attacked by Tyler Galpin, the returned Hyde, and left unconscious in a shattered room surrounded by feathers and blood. Her fate remains uncertain, with the season closing on a chilling cliffhanger that leaves viewers questioning whether the gravestone vision was a prophecy, or a warning still unfolding.

Photo courtesy Netflix.

Wednesday Season 2 cast

Alongside Jenna Ortega, part two features the returning ensemble of Emma Myers, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Billie Piper, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah B Taylor, and Hunter Doohan.

Guest stars include Lady Gaga, Frances O’Connor, Jamie McShane, Joanna Lumley, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Heather Matarazzo, and Haley Joel Osment.