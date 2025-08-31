eVOD adds downloads for SA shows

Photo courtesy eVOD.

The streaming platform lets viewers download e.tv hits like ‘Scandal!’ and ‘House of Zwide’ for free, but with ads.

The South African streaming platform eVOD is rolling out a download feature for select e.tv local shows. The free service is owned by eMedia, a media investment holding company that also owns e.tv, eNCA, and Openview.

Unlike paid services in the African streaming landscape, such as Netflix or Showmax, eVOD offers downloadable content that includes advertising. According to the service, this approach enables accessibility while ensuring brand partners gain value when users are offline.

“We’ve developed this feature with our audience in mind, and data costs remain a key barrier for many South Africans when it comes to streaming,” says eMedia CTO Junior Qwabe. “With the new download functionality, we’re putting the power back in the hands of our viewers – giving them control over how and when they enjoy their favourite shows.”

The download feature is available for the following shows:

Kelders Van Geheime

House of Zwide

Scandal!

Smoke & Mirrors

Isitha – The Enemy

The streaming service says extensive testing has been conducted to provide a user-friendly experience with a focus on convenience and accessibility. The platform plans to expand the download feature to cover more content on eVOD. This will enable users to access entertainment while commuting, travelling, or managing data usage.