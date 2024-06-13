Knuckles punches onto Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The action-adventure series, a spin-off of Sega’s Sonic video games, was a most-watched show on Paramount+.

Knuckles, available on Showmax from today (14 June 2024), is an action-adventure series featuring a brutish creature named Knuckles. As the protagonist, he is Sonic’s former rival. Both characters are a type of animal known as an Echidna.

Knuckles was the most-watched kids and family title on Paramount+. It is a comedic and energetic journey of self-discovery ensue as the red Echidna struggles to settle into his new home on Earth. This challenge is bolstered by the nefarious Dr. Robotnik, who is hunting him down.

The show is led by the same creative team as the blockbuster Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise, and is a spin-off of the Sega videogames of the same name. The six-part miniseries is set between the second film and the third, which is expected to premiere at the end of 2024.

Knuckles is voiced by Emmy nominee Idris Elba, with Critics Choice nominee Adam Pally (Happy Endings, The Mindy Project) as Wade. Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd (aka Doc Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy) voices Pachacamac, and there’s a guest appearance from Emmy winner Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

The show’s live-action cast includes Oscar nominee Stockard Channing (Grease’s Rizzo), Edi Patterson (Knives Out, The Righteous Gemstones) and Cary Elwes (Westley in The Princess Bride). Also look out for Critics Choice nominee and Grammy winner Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Rory McCann (Jumanji: The Next Level, Game of Thrones) and Tika Sumpter (Mixed-ish).