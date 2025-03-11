‘Steel Seed’ explores human-machine divide

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the stealth-action game, players can adventure into a robot-built facility as humanity’s last hope.

In Steel Seed, players can navigate a dark sci-fi world on the brink of extinction, exploring the fine line between human and machine. The stealth-action adventure puts players in control of Zoe and her drone, Koby, as they explore a hostile underground facility.

Though Koby communicates only through chirps and visual cues, the drone becomes Zoe’s emotional anchor in an otherwise desolate world. Initially just a prototype drone, Koby becomes a crucial partner, offering guidance and solving puzzles through environmental interactions.

The story picks up after a catastrophic event renders Earth uninhabitable, leading to machines taking control of the remnants of humanity’s survival. Along the way, players can uncover secrets, survive deadly threats, and search for answers.

The underground compound is a robot-built structure designed for specifically for machines. The environment includes towering industrial landscapes and eerie biodomes.

Combat in Steel Seed combines stealth and strategy. Players can use shadows, distractions, and environmental elements to evade or eliminate enemies. Zoe’s playstyle can be customised through three distinct skill trees, offering 40 different upgrades.

The game is developed by Storm in a Teacup, the same team behind Close to the Sun. Steel Seed is revised and edited by BAFTA-winning writer Martin Korda.

Where to play?

Steel Seed releases later this year (2025) for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. A free demo is available on Steam.