Honor lines up special offers for Black Friday

Consumers can save up to R500 on the innovative and robust smartphones from leading South African retailers nationwide.

This Black Friday, Honor is offering standout deals from the robust X Series and the innovative mid-range N Series of smartphones. It’s a great opportunity for existing users to upgrade their smartphones at unbeatable prices, and for new users to discover the brand that has been making waves in South Africa this year.

Black Friday shoppers can expect great discounts on the Honor 70, Honor 90 5G and Honor 90 Lite 5G from the mid-range N Series.

Honor 90 5G

The new Honor 90 5G showcases cutting-edge AI technology and best-in-class innovations, including AI Vlog Master and “0 Risk” Eye-Comfort Display, with an ultra-clear 200MP camera.

Honor 90 Lite 5G

The Honor 90 Lite 5G features a 100MP Main Camera, enabling people to create amazing high-definition photos. Its 6.7-inch FullView Display enables users to watch and enjoy TV shows and videos on a big screen. The display has a screen-to-body ratio of 93.6% and comes with ultra-thin 1.1mm bezels, which ensure an immersive viewing experience for both work and play.

Honor 70

The Honor 70 boasts an array of cutting-edge camera innovations, including Solo Cut Vlog Mode. This feature lets users shine as the main character in their vlogs, while capturing the entirety of the scene.

Honor X Series

Honor is offering discounts on a variety of smartphones from the X Series lineup, such as the Honor X7a, Honor X6a, and Honor X5 Plus. These phones are designed to cater to different types of users, ranging from those looking for an affordable smartphone with decent features to those seeking a premium device with top-of-the-line specifications.

The Black Friday season brings a unique chance for users to not only stay ahead in technology but also do so with significant savings.

Price and Availability

Save up to R500 on Honor devices from these selected retailers: Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, PEP, Ackermans, Mr. Price, Edgards, Makro, TFG, Truworths, Dunns, HIFI Corp and Woolworths.

For more information, visit https://www.hihonor.com/za.