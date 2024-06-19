Hold on for Honor 200 Lite

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The first device in the 200 Series to reach South Africa, the Lite brings Magic Portal AI and powerful cameras to the mid-range.

The new Honor 200 Lite will be the first smartphone in the 200 Series to arrive in South Africa, later this month.

The much-anticipated release promises to redefine the mid-range mobile experience thanks to groundbreaking AI features, powerful photography capabilities, and an elegant, user-friendly design.

The 200 Lite boasts a powerful triple camera system, and promises to excel in portrait photography. Fitted with a 108MP main camera, a wide angle and depth camera, and a macro camera, the 200 Lite offers three distinct portrait modes: Environmental Portrait, Atmospheric Portrait, and Close-up Portrait, giving users the flexibility to shoot with various focal lengths.

A 50MP front camera stands out in diverse lighting conditions, equipped with a selfie light, and offering artistic light effects, including creating 3D portraits.

AI-powered Magic Portal

The Honor 200 Lite is equipped with the AI-driven Magic Portal, a feature that was just recently introduced in the flagship Honor Magic Series. It draws on what Honor calls a Four-Layer Architecture of AI strategy, in that it utilises platform-level AI to harness advanced AI algorithms to understand user messages and actions, enabling seamless navigation to relevant apps.

Equipped with a 6.7-inch Eye-comfort AMOLED Display with ultra-slim bezels, the 200 Lite has a peak HDR brightness of 2000 nits, which allows forvividly rendered colours and excellent visibility in bright outdoor settings.

An ultra-slim design combines sleekness and durability, with a thickness measuring 6.78mm and a lightweight body weighing 166g.

Incorporating innovative structural technology, It is certified by the SGS for 5-star Drop Resistance, meaning it is protected from accidental drops from a height of 1.65 meters.

The upcoming launch of the Honor 200 Lite will be a game changer for mid-range smartphones, which further entrenches Honor’s commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology.

The Honor 200 Lite is expected to be launched in South Africa in the coming weeks. It is being offered by Cellucity for R8,499.

* For more information, visit https://www.honor.com/za/phones/honor-200-lite/