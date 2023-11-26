Extramarks launches Smart Class platform

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The global provider of 360-degree learning and teaching solutions for schools wants to transform traditional teaching and learning.

Extramarks Digital Education, a global provider of 360-degree learning and teaching solutions for schools, has launched a comprehensive all-in-one platform called Smart Class Plus.

The company says it is designed to transform traditional teaching and learning processes in classrooms and beyond, with a turnkey learning management system. It delivers custom or curriculum-aligned digital interactive learning features modules for enhanced smart classroom management and student centric learning. It uses powerful assessment features and intelligent analytics to empower teachers and engage students.

Extramarks Smart Class Plus is aligned with the CAPS curriculum, enabling students and teachers to stay on track with new advancements. From updated syllabi and teaching methods to new technologies and approaches to learning, it is “designed to offer a comprehensive and modern education experience”.



Extramarks says Smart Class Plus is equipped with several “industry-first features”, such as power questions, game-based quizzes, and interactive learning.

Power Questions presents students with a series of questions on a particular concept, with each question having different variables. This eliminates any cheating probabilities. Similarly, interactive learning through fun games and self-study with active learning ensures a better understanding of every concept.

The interconnected platform allows 24×7 access to in-class recordings for students to learn at their convenience.



For educators, Smart Class Plus provides necessary tools to enhance their teaching experience. With top assessment features for conducting hassle-free tests, teachers can better identify the learning gaps of each of their students. The platform provides valuable analytics for each student, offering accurate learning recommendations. The robust admin dashboard enables smooth classroom management and provides comprehensive data insights.



Smart Class Plus is available for providing schools with a comprehensive and modern education experience backed by AI game-based adaptive edtech.