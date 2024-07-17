From vlog master’s to portrait pioneers: The Honor 200 journey

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Set to arrive in SA next week, the new series features a triple 50MP studio-level AI portrait camera, powered by the new AI Portrait Engine.

The evolution of the Honor Number Series smartphones is a result of relentless innovation and a commitment to revolutionising photography and vlogging, says the brand.

“Crafted for the young, fashion-forward generation that thrives on content creation, this series meets the creative demands of today’s video and photo enthusiasts perfectly,” Honor said in a statement ahead of the highly-anticipated launch of the Honor 200 Series in South Africa.

The Honor 200 features a groundbreaking triple 50MP studio-level AI portrait camera, powered by a sophisticated Honor AI Portrait Engine.



The result is that the Honor 200 models integrate cutting-edge AI technologies and advanced hardware to deliver studio-quality portraits directly from a smartphone.

If that sounds like a sudden breakthrough, it should be borne in mind that Honor began the journey to this level of innovation years ago.

The AI Portrait Engine was co-developed with the renowned French photography studio Studio Harcourt, and enhances portraits with precise AI Light and Shadow Enhancement. By analysing over 1,000 lighting scenarios and leveraging advanced AI algorithms, the cameras capture detailed facial features and creates dramatic light and shadow interplay for powerful portraits.

The Honor 200 Series introduces three new Harcourt portrait modes: Vibrant, Color, and Classic. Each is tailored to different aesthetic preferences and lighting conditions. From lively, vibrant portraits to nostalgic black-and-white compositions, these modes offer users extensive creative flexibility.

The hardware that makes this possible is a combination unlike anything seen on a smartphone before: a 50MP main portrait camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with advanced light-sensing capabilities, and a 50MP selfie camera. The AI-enhanced Night Portrait Mode excels in low-light conditions, balancing ambient lighting to highlight facial details while preserving the atmospheric glow of nighttime scenes.

Vlogging pioneer

Honor says its vision to become a premium technology brand that would enhance user experiences goes back to 2021, when it embarked on the journey that has culminated in the 200 Series. The Honor 50, their first smartphone designed specifically for vlogging, marked a significant milestone. Equipped with advanced camera features, intelligent upgrades, and cutting-edge technology at a competitive price, the 50 captivated South African users.

That trailblazing device introduced a 108MP vlog camera, a 32MP selfie camera, and a bokeh camera with AI wide-angle selfie. It offered innovative video recording modes, such as dual-view recording, Picture-in-Picture, Fast-Motion, and Slow-Motion. These features allowed users to create engaging content, making vlogging more accessible and enjoyable.

Building on this success, the Honor 70 enhanced the vlogging experience with a Solo Cut Vlog Mode. This innovative feature solved a common vlogging challenge: capturing group videos while spotlighting specific individuals. Powered by advanced Person Re-Identification and Autofocus Tracking Technologies, it made professional-looking vlogs more accessible.

Setting New Standards with the HONOR 90

The Honor 90, launched in 2023, set a new benchmark with AI Vlog Master capabilities. This model introduced AI Video Recommendation, which simplified video recording by analysing scenes and suggesting the best video mode. AI Instant Movie enabled users to create polished 15-second clips, complete with customisable soundtracks and enhanced visual effects.

The 90’s AI Noise Reduction technology delivered clear, professional-grade audio by filtering out background noise during vlogging sessions. Combined with AI Sharpening and Always-on HDR Effect, it ensured that videos could capture vibrant colors and sharp details, even in challenging lighting conditions.

In 2023, the 90 Series was instrumental in making Honor the fastest-growing smartphone brand in South Africa. By the end of the year, Honor’s sales had surged by 600% compared to 2022, with a 788% increase over the Honor 70.

The imminent launch of the Honor 200 Series reaffirms a commitment to redefining smartphone photography and the vlogging experience. By combining industry-leading AI technologies with advanced photography expertise, Honor says, it is setting a new standard in the smartphone industry.