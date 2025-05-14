Wheels of the Week: With Fit, size is not a factor

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Honda Fit is testimony to the notion that fun can indeed be found in a compact design, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Envision a car that somehow manages to be dimensionally smaller externally than an average domestic washing machine, yet unveils an interior that evokes the feeling of a reasonably-sized studio apartment. This is precisely the sleight of hand the Honda Fit expertly executes with its remarkably adaptable configuration.

Need to transport a surfboard to catch some waves? Simply fold the rear seats completely flat, and presto: I was presented with a cargo capacity that rivals that of certain smaller crossover vehicles. It is akin to having a transformer cleverly disguised as a practical hatchback.

The act of piloting the Fit is authentically pleasurable. Its inherent nimbleness and spirited nature make it an ideal companion for navigating the intricacies of urban traffic and slotting into those snug parking spaces that larger vehicles can only enviously observe. The steering possesses a light yet responsive quality, contributing to its agile and playful demeanour.

While it may not be a contender in any high-speed acceleration contests, the engine delivers sufficient verve for day-to-day commuting, and I discovered a spark of enjoyment when traversing winding country roads. There is also the perk of its exceptional fuel efficiency, translating to fewer visits to the fuel pump and more disposable income for weekend getaways.

The aesthetic design of the Fit is quirky and distinct. It does not attempt to emulate a persona it does not possess. Its upright posture and expansive windows contribute to outstanding visibility, instilling a sense of command over the surroundings.

The interior, while not adorned with luxuries, is thoughtfully organised and highly functional. All controls are intuitively placed, and the materials employed convey a sense of durability and longevity. It is a vehicle that prioritises practicality and intelligent design over visual flair.

Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integrate a smartphone experience with the car’s infotainment system, granting access to navigation, music libraries, call management, and messaging functionalities through the integrated dashboard display. A cable is required to connect either to the infotainment system, and each platform possesses its own unique characteristics.

Apple CarPlay in the Fit presents a polished and intuitive user interface that will feel instantly familiar to those in the Apple ecosystem. It mirrors essential iOS applications in a simplified format optimised for in-car use, ensuring ease of navigation while driving.

Siri voice control operated effectively for hands-free interaction, enabling me to send text messages, initiate calls, and obtain directions without diverting my gaze from the road. The integration with Apple Maps was seamless, and for Apple Music subscribers, accessing curated playlists and an extensive music library is remarkably straightforward. The overall user experience is refined and consistent with the broader Apple product family.

Android Auto in the Fit offers a similarly cohesive experience for users of Android-powered devices. Its interface is also meticulously crafted for ease of operation while driving, featuring prominent icons and clear textual information.

Google Assistant serves as the voice control counterpart, providing robust voice command capabilities for navigation via Google Maps, streaming audio from services such as Spotify or YouTube Music, and managing telephone calls and text messages. Android Auto offers a high degree of customisation, allowing users to tailor the application layout to suit their individual preferences. It also boasts robust integration with a wide array of other Google services.

The Honda Fit transcends the mere definition of a small car; it is a surprisingly adaptable, remarkably fuel-efficient, and genuinely enjoyable hatchback that cleverly maximises its compact dimensions.

Pricing for the Honda Fit starts at R380,500.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.