Hyundai Tucson gets SA facelift

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson is now available in South Africa, with a new facelifted line-up. It comes in three derivatives, namely the Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Premium AT, the Hyundai Tucson R2.0D Executive AT, and the Hyundai Tucson R2.0D N Line AWD AT.

“South Africans, by nature, love travelling – whether it be for business, school, coastal holidaying or even inland leisure trips,” says Stanley Anderson, director of sales and operations at Hyundai Automotive SA.

“Embarking on such journeys requires a reliable, quality, frugal fuel consumption, value for money and a comfortable vehicle that gives them an unmatched driving experience. The Hyundai TUCSON is purposefully designed and meticulously crafted with the customer’s travelling needs at its core,” said Anderson.

Anderson says the Hyundai Tucson became a top-seller in its segment when it was first introduced in South Africa in 2004, solidifying the Hyundai brand in the automotive market.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Design

Hyundai says the facelifted Tucson’s sporty design aligns the side lines with the front and rear, while the skid plate and bumper moulding are combined to emphasise a wider rear layout.

“In terms of the front design features, we have maintained the unique wing-shaped image with the implementation of a meticulous parametric grille and rugged bumper for a robust SUV image,” says Anderson.

“The wrap-around architecture, characterised by the double-layer structure of the crash pad and the three-dimensional door shape, envelops the driver’s space. The panoramic curved display-based horizontal lines emphasize a high-tech yet SUV-appropriate sense of space and practicality.”

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Features and specs

The vehicle features a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering 115 kW of power at 6,200 rpm and 192 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, with a maximum speed of 181 km/h. The vehicle has a fuel economy of 8.9L/100 km and is equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment system featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, rear air conditioning, and cruise control.

Hyundai says customer safety remains a priority, with the Tucson 2.0 Premium AT model maintaining features such as cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera. The updated model includes additional features, including a side repeater mirror, LED headlamps with static bending, blind-spot detection, 18-inch alloy wheels, an audio screen integrated with the instrument cluster, and leather upholstery for the steering wheel and gear lever.

“The Hyundai Tucson is created for those who appreciate luxury in infinite detail, says Anderson.

“Step inside and enjoy its stunning 12.3-inch panoramic curved display that adds a futuristic touch, while heated leather seats provide warmth and comfort. The floating-type console enhances space and practicality for the urban driver.”

Pricing for the 2025 Hyundai Tucson in SA:

Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Premium AT – R559,900.

Hyundai Tucson R2.0D Executive AT – R709,900.

Hyundai Tucson R2.0D N Line AWD AT – R859,900.

These prices include Hyundai Automotive South Africa’s 7-year/200,000 km warranty (comprising a 5-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty and an additional 2-year/50,000 km powertrain warranty) plus a 5-year/75,000 km service plan with intervals of 15,000 km.

* Visit the Hyundai website here.