T-Cross stands tall, without overreach

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Some cars grow on you the more you drive them. Others let you know, within a few minutes, exactly what they are – and stick to it. The updated Volkswagen T-Cross Style 1.0 TSI falls firmly into the latter category. It doesn’t pretend to be more than it is yet manages to feel like more than one expects.

On paper, it’s a three-cylinder, 1.0-litre engine, which sounds modest. And in a lesser chassis, it might be. Technology and engineering overturns this expectation.

Paired with Volkswagen’s crisp 7-speed DSG gearbox, the engine delivers 85kW of power and 200Nm of torque with a quiet confidence. The turbocharger doesn’t try to turn it into something it isn’t, but fills in the gaps just enough to keep acceleration smooth and urban navigation almost fun. It’s not quick, but nor is it dull.

The T-Cross Style makes its biggest mark in how much it refines the experience without making a big deal out of it. The exterior tweaks like slimmer LED headlights and cleaner lines, are subtle, but sharpen the car’s presence.

You could drive this past a more expensive SUV and still get the double take. That’s partly because it avoids the over-sculpted bodywork that’s become the default in this segment, and partly because of how well-proportioned it is. It’s compact without feeling squashed, and just elevated enough to earn the “crossover” label without towering like it’s playing dress-up.

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, VW has addressed the cabin’s previous weak spots with quiet but welcome upgrades. The soft-touch dash, standard in this Style trim, changes the ambience completely. Paired with the leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel and brushed metallic accents, it feels like a class shift upward, rather than just a spec sheet shuffle. You’re not mistaking it for an Audi, but you’re also not checking the door cards for cost-cutting.

The digital cockpit comprises a fully customisable instrument display, paired with an 8-inch Discover Media infotainment screen, it keeps navigation, audio and vehicle data cleanly in view, without the visual noise that ruins many digital dashboards. It also helps that App-Connect is wireless. So there is no need to plug one’s phone in to access Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Unexpectedly, the T-Cross Style earns its highest marks in drive quality. There is a refinement in the ride that feels like it belongs to a heavier car. The suspension absorbs Johannesburg potholes with minimal complaint, and wind noise is surprisingly well controlled for a car of this size. Steering is light but not vague, and body roll is contained enough to take corners at speed without bracing for drama.

The T-Cross isn’t pretending to be a hot hatch or a family hauler. It’s clearly aimed at commuters or couples who want a bit of elevation without the mass of a full SUV. And it works.

The boot, offering 385 litres with the seats up and over 1,200 litres with them down, is deceptively roomy. The rear seats adjust fore and aft, letting one shift space between passengers and cargo on the fly. You’d expect that kind of flexibility in a bigger car.

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

For safety, the Style model includes a respectable mix of kit, including Front Assist with City Emergency Braking, lane-keeping assist, rear parking sensors, and cruise control with a speed limiter. It’s enough to satisfy the modern requirement for “intelligent driving,” but without turning the car into a nagging co-pilot.

All in all, it doesn’t demand attention, but speaks softly in a tone that implies it has nothing to prove. It’s a well-calibrated vehicle that understands its audience and gets on with the job.

· * Pricing (as of May 2025): T-Cross Style 1.0 TSI 85kW DSG – R511,300

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.