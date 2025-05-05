Photo courtesy itel.

Up to 1,2-million customers will be able to buy low-cost 4G phones, with the first batch receiving Itel devices.

MTN South Africa is offering 4G smartphones for as little as R99 to more than 1.2-million prepaid customers.

It says the initiative is “part of our work to extend digital inclusion and ensure that South Africans are not left behind in the country’s transition to 4G and 5G technologies”.

The offering will take place in three phases, from this month (May 2025) until the end of 2026. In phase one, 5 000 carefully selected customers will be offered 4G smartphones. Selection will be based on usage profiles, spending patterns and tenure, and will mainly be in Gauteng.

MTN told Gadget: “We will be offering a variety of smartphones throughout the initiative, for phase 1 we are distributing the Itel 5.5-inch smartphone, we will expand the device choices as we move toward phase 2 and 3.”

In phase two, more than 130,000 customers nationally will be offered the devices. In the third phase, more than 1.1-million MTN customers across the country will benefit.

The devices will come preloaded with a variety of major applications designed to help customers access a wide range of digital tools and services. One of the conditions for receiving the device is that it can only be used with an MTN SIM card.

“We are committed to going the extra mile to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital era,” said MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi. “As the country transitions to technologies like 4G and 5G, it is vital that we take proactive steps to connect as many South Africans as possible.

“Through this initiative, we are not only providing our customers with the tools they need to access digital services, but we are also playing an active role in helping to bridge the digital divide. Regardless of where they live, we want to ensure that all South Africans can access the digital world.”

MTN has partnered with Smartphone For All to make the initiative possible

The company’s founder and CEO, Babatunde Osho, said: “Today marks a pivotal step in our journey to bridge the digital divide. By making smartphones more accessible and affordable, we are unlocking opportunities for millions who have been left behind in the digital economy.”