Toyota goes gaming with Comic Con 

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

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A renewed 2026 partnership for the Cape Town event places motoring at the centre of gaming and pop culture.

Comic Con Cape Town (CCCT) is around the corner, with four days of cosplay, comics, gaming, esports, and entertainment set to take over the CT International Convention Centre from 30 April to 3 May 2026. Supporting the expo’s return, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has renewed its official partnership, inn order to use gaming and esports as a strategic channel “to build long‑term relevance”.

Central to this is The Toyota Gaming Engine (TTGE), Toyota’s flagship esports and gaming platform, which focuses on increasing accessibility, inclusivity, and engagement in competitive gaming across different audience segments.

TTGE will host an interactive stand, featuring free‑to‑play tournaments and Mini Cup competitions across titles including EA FC, Street Fighter, Clash Royale, Subway Surfers and Brawlhalla. Participants will compete daily for incentives including R6,000 in shopping vouchers.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

“At TSAM, we are focused on building meaningful connections with the next generation of South Africans by aligning with the platforms and communities that shape their passions and digital lives,” says Tasneem Lorgart, TSAM GM of marketing communications.

“Our continued partnership with CCCT allows us to move beyond brand visibility into sustained engagement, using gaming and esports as a strategic channel to build long‑term relevance, affinity and innovation‑led perception for the Toyota brand.”

Through TTGE, the company is positioned at the intersection of mobility, technology and entertainment. The platform aims to enable meaningful brand interaction by offering entry‑level and structured esports formats that lower barriers to participation while delivering high‑impact engagement at scale.

The TTGE Gran Turismo Musical Chairs activation returns to the main stage, delivering fast‑paced, tag‑team racing entertainment for 30 minutes each day. The experience positions sim‑racing as a spectator‑friendly gateway into competitive gaming and motorsport culture, an authentic brand intersection for Toyota.

Carpo More, a South African media personality, will be the face and the voice of TTGE. His involvement supports the brand’s broader strategy of blending on‑site experiences with always‑on digital storytelling.

TTGE includes incentives aimed at encouraging attendee interaction and community participation. These incentives include branded merchandise, hourly Bluetooth speaker giveaways, and exclusive Toyota x CCCT 2026 limited-edition merchandise designed by artist Johnny Allison. Social-first photo wall interactions extend the experience beyond the venue, with participants standing a chance to win a share of R20,000 in shopping vouchers.