Tech that turns heads – and tracks them

Photo courtesy Huawei.

Huawei’s latest wearables bring flair, function, and fingertip fitness to the runway of your wrist, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK from Berlin.

Who says smartwatches cannot serve drama? In the city that gave the world Bauhaus and boundary-pushing fashion, Huawei this week launched a new collection of wearables that might be more at home on a catwalk than a circuit board. But don’t let the glam shades and slim silhouettes fool you – behind the beauty is serious tech, designed to track your health, upgrade your workouts, and make your earbuds as stylish as your shoes.

Let’s just say Berlin has seen some iconic fashion weeks – but this might be the first time the accessories could also tell you your VO₂ max.

Photo courtesy Huawei.

Huawei Watch 5: The diva of data

The star of the show is the Huawei Watch 5. With its purple and sand gold finishes, it practically whispers “quiet luxury” – if whispering were not a thing it measured in decibels, of course. But the real magic is what is under the bonnet. The new Trusense system, with something called multi-sensing X-tap technology, is like having a team of tiny health experts living in your wrist. And they are fast. Faster readings. Smarter insights. And best of all, they don’t demand oat milk lattes.

This watch now lets you check key health stats with just a fingertip – literally. The new gesture controls even let you “double slide” and “double tap” your way through functions, which feels vaguely like casting spells, except the spell is “summon my blood oxygen level”.

It is the kind of health tracker that says: “Yes, I will monitor your stress levels – but I will do it in couture.”

Photo courtesy Huawei.

Watch Fit 4: Slim fit, pro power

If the Watch 5 is the headliner, the Huawei Watch Fit 4 is the stylish understudy that could easily steal the show. It sticks to the iconic square face, but now it is just 9.3 mm thick – meaning it will slip under even the tightest sleeve of your “quiet luxury” wardrobe.

But make no mistake, this one is for the active crowd. The Pro version is ready for trail runs, golf swings, and even a casual dive – up to 40 metres. It also inherits the Trusense magic, so your weekend hike can double as a data-rich wellness audit. Think of it as your pocket-sized personal trainer, only cuter and with better battery life.

And yes, it will still tell the time – but it would rather tell you your stress index.

Photo courtesy Huawei.

FreeBuds 6: The sound of sleek

Then there are the Huawei FreeBuds 6. Let’s be real – earbuds haven’t exactly been known for style. But these change that. Shaped like water droplets and polished to a shine, they would not look out of place on a jewellery tray.

They are also the first open-fit buds from Huawei to use dual-magnetic driver units. Translation: the bass booms, the calls are crystal-clear, and the design is light enough to wear all day. Bonus points for the noise cancellation that does not scream “I’m ignoring you!” but still gets the job done.

Huawei has not announced South African pricing yet, so if you are desperate to match your earbuds to your favourite metallic manicure, you might need to hang tight.

Photo courtesy Huawei.

MatePad Pro 12.2: Your inner artist’s new best friend

And then – because every great outfit needs a tote bag with something impressive inside – Huawei unveiled the MatePad Pro 12.2. It is not technically a wearable, unless you are very ambitious with your handbags, but it is definitely part of the look.

With a Papermatte OLED screen that minimises glare while dialling up brightness, this tablet is a visual treat. Paired with the Glide keyboard and upgraded Notes app, it is ready to be your brainstorming buddy or your remote work power station. The 3D oil painting brush feels like it came straight out of an artist’s dream – imagine dabbing digital oils with your stylus while sipping espresso at a rooftop café. Cliché? Maybe. Wonderful? Absolutely.

And for the animators out there, it now supports layer-by-layer animation – which means your doodles can dance.

Photo courtesy Huawei.

Active Rings: Move like you mean it

Completing the picture is Huawei’s revamped fitness philosophy. “Light up your rings” has evolved into “Active Rings”: less about goals and guilt, more about joy and movement. The new campaign says: “Enjoy your moment”, and with over 100 sport modes across the wearable line-up, the moment can be anything from salsa dancing to stand-up paddleboarding.

Huawei’s wearables are also enjoying a bit of a victory lap. IDC’s latest figures put the brand first globally for year-over-year growth in wearable shipments in 2024. In China, Huawei has reigned supreme for six years straight. Not bad for a tech company that just made gesture control fashionable.

Where fashion clicks with function

Berlin might have hosted the launch, but the real runway is your wrist. Huawei’s new wearable line-up proves that high fashion and high function do not have to be strangers. From fingertip health checks to earbuds that could double as accessories, this collection is not only smarter, but is also chicer.

And with the South African launch rolling out from June, there is every reason to start matching your smartwatch to your sandals. Or your stress levels. Either works.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.