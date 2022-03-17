Real Housewives of Lagos – Streaming soon on Showmax

The Real Housewives franchise of TV shows is taking off across Africa, with Showmax set to launch the latest installment in Lagos, following the success of the Johannesburg and Durban editions.

We’ve seen what The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Jersey, Durban and Melbourne get up to. Now it’s time to take a peek inside the opulent lives of some of the most affluent women in Lagos.

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) will be the first Nigerian installment of the award-winning franchise, which is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group. This also marks the 16th international version of The Real Housewives format and the third to be adapted in Africa.

RHOL will build on the success of the first two African editions. The Real Housewives of Johannesburg was one of the 10 most streamed local series on Showmax in 2019, while The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) broke records when it launched on the African streaming service in January 2021. RHOD has since launched with success in 50 countries across Africa, as well as on hayu in 27 territories internationally, including Canada, UK, Ireland, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore and the Philippines. Season 2 of the hit show will return to Showmax early next year.

“We’ve seen audiences across Africa devour The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and The Real Housewives of Durban,” says Candice Fangueiro, Showmax’s head of content. “The Real Housewives franchise lends itself to localisation and we know our audience is going to love seeing the show reinvented Naija-style. We can’t wait to show the continent – and the world – another side of Lagos, with all the drama, high fashion and luxury you’d expect from The Real Housewives franchise.”

“We are so proud to build on the international success of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Durban with our partner Showmax,” says Ana Langenberg, SVP, format sales and production at NBCUniversal International Formats. “The vibrancy of Lagos and its rich culture, fashion and opulence makes for the perfect setting for the show. We also can’t wait to see the second season of Durban come to life and deliver fans all over the world even more extravagance and entertainment.”

RHOL will be produced by Livespot 360. RHOD is produced by Let It Rain Films, with Thumeka Hlotshana attached to direct Season 2 and Emmy winner Lee Doig (Survivor USA) creative directing. The show will launch on Showmax on 8 April.