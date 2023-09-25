Wheels of the Week: Haval changes hybrid game with Jolion

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The launch of the new Haval hybrid electric vehicle was love at first sight, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Jolion in Chinese means first love, and it could not have been more appropriate a name for the new hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) from Haval. During last week’s South African launch, I fell in love with the car instantly.

TheJolion HEV is a compact SUV powered by a combination of a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine and an electric motor, churning out a robust 140kW of power and 350Nm of torque. Its fuel efficiency is remarkable, with a claimed economy of 5.5l per 100km on the open road, a significant improvement over its non-hybrid counterparts. As it is a HEV, it has the ability to run on electric power alone for short distances.

The vehicle’s advanced power management system, which does not require plugging in, offers a sophisticated way to balance power. This enables the car to run either entirely on electric power or in a blend of electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) operation.

Performance-wise, the Jolion HEV does not lag. Thanks to the electric motor’s instant torque, acceleration is quick and responsive. The petrol engine, meanwhile, lends power when needed, resulting in effortless overtaking and a sense of ample power under the hood.

Handling is another strong suit. This compact SUV maintains agility and responsiveness, instilling confidence whether one is navigating city streets or tackling winding country roads. The suspension tuning ensures stability at higher speeds. Managing potholes on the roads of South Africa is no longer a challenge: the responsiveness of the Haval allows one to manoeuvre around or over menacing holes in the road.

Comfort is paramount in the Jolion HEV. The well-tuned suspension and quiet, refined cabin make for a pleasant ride, ensuring that both drivers and passengers are at ease. This is such a benefit for long drives. Supportive seats ensure that one can cover long distances without feeling fatigued. The seats are electronic and the height adjustment is one of my favourite features in any car.

The Jolion HEV boasts a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be used via a cable. It is an instant connection, and the infotainment system is user friendly. The screen is big enough to follow mapping with ease. If by chance you forget the cable, Bluetooth allows you to play your choice of music from your smartphone.

If I have one negative, it is that the gear control is a round button in the console of the vehicle, which means it can be mistaken for a volume control for the infotainment system.

Haval prioritises safety. Standard features in the Jolion include Electronic Stability System (ESC), Traction Control (TCS), and ABS + EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution). If you’re seeking an array of top-tier safety technologies, the Haval Jolion HEV Super Luxury Model has you covered, including:

360° Panoramic Camera

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Intelligent Turning Assist

Lane Departure Alert (LDW)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

* Pricing for the Haval Jolion HEV starts at R 489,950

Haval giving back

Accepting GWM’s donation is Melodie van Brakel, founder of The Cradle of Hope

Haval says it believes in giving back to the community. On the Jolion launch we were taken to The Cradle of Hope, a safe haven and a place of empowerment for destitute, vulnerable and abused women and children – most often the victims of domestic violence, sexual trauma or human trafficking. It is, in short, a home and a family – a place of compassion, love, kindness and support. If you would like to donate to this remarkable charity, here are the details:

SMS the word Child to 42030 to contribute towards a child’s education. SMS is billed at R30.00

SMS the word Shelter to 42030 to pay for one night’s stay for a woman and her children in desperate need. SMS is billed at R30.00

SMS the word Care to 42030 to contribute towards The Cradle of Hope. SMS is billed at R30.00

SMS the word Hunger to 39051 to sponsor a meal for a homeless person SMS is billed at R15.00

Donate by SMS – The Cradle of Hope