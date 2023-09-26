Dodge roars onto PUBG Mobile

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Three of Dodge’s muscle cars will be introduced into PUBG Mobile, with colour schemes exclusive to the game.

PUBG Mobile has gone into partnership with Dodge to bring the iconic American muscle car brand into the game for a limited period.

Until 6 November, players will be able to immerse themselves in the world of Dodge, and experience Dodge’s two high-end performance models – the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, and the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, named after their engine’s characteristic roar – alongside the electric compact utility model, the Hornet.

After a successful collaboration available in North and South America in 2022, this second round of the integration ups the ante and provides players across the world the opportunity to hit the road in three vehicles that helped define the muscle car genre.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat will be available in vivid Blaze and Lime colourways, and the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak in flame-licked Hellfire. The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat will be available in Tuscan Torque and Fuchsia, and the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat JailBreak in Violet Venom.

The collaboration will also see the introduction of the Dodge Hornet GLH – known for its lowered suspension and upgraded exhaust – in Redline, Sunburst and Scarlet Sting colourways.

Players can look forward to getting behind the in-game wheel of Dodge’s famous vehicles, known for their high horsepower, intense straight-line acceleration, and powerful handling. Enjoy Dodge’s signature muscle car, the Challenger SRT Hellcat, with its throwback-yet-modern style, the world’s only four door muscle car, the Charger SRT Hellcat with a top speed of 203 mph and the Hornet, Dodge’s first electric model, which brings a new approach to their performance line-up.

Said Vincent Wang, head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games: “With multiple colour variants of their iconic cars coming to the game, we’re fusing the heart-pounding rush of iconic, high-performance muscle cars with the strategic intensity of PUBG Mobile.”

Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer at Stellantis, said: “Dodge has always been driven by a passion for performance, innovation, and pushing the limits of what’s possible. Our collaboration with PUBG Mobile is a testament to this philosophy, as we join forces to bring the breath-taking excitement of our high-performance muscle cars into the dynamic world of gaming.”

Download PUBG Mobile free from the App Store and Google Play Store to try the new content.