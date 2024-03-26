GadgetWheels
Faithful and dependable Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is like that dependable pair of sneakers you always reach for by the door, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.
The Honda CR-V is reliable, comfortable, and always ready for whatever adventure you throw its way. The CR-V swallows your luggage like a champ, with enough space leftover for everyone to stretch out without feeling like sardines. The back seats fold flat, creating a cavernous cargo hold for all your gear – perfect for that spontaneous camping trip you decided on at the last minute.
It is not the flashiest SUV on the road, but it makes up for it with a winning combination of practicality, space, and that ever-so-important Honda dependability.
The interior is cozy and well-built. The controls are all within easy reach, and the touchscreen infotainment system is user-friendly enough for even the least tech-savvy driver. The digital display is like your own personal command centre, showing off RPMs to safety alerts right in the middle of the action.
The 9-inch touchscreen audio system, is like a DJ station on wheels, with physical controls and fewer menus to navigate. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and smart shortcuts that anticipate your moves for a seamlessly smooth ride. However, some folks might find the design a bit bland – all function, no frills.
But here is the beauty of the CR-V: it drives like a dream. The engine is smooth and peppy, perfect for navigating city streets and highway commutes. It will not win any awards for neck-snapping acceleration, but it gets you where you need to go efficiently and comfortably. The CR-V offers a surprisingly comfortable ride, even on bumpy roads.
The CR-V is known for lasting for ages with minimal fuss, which is a major plus for those who do not want to spend their weekends tinkering in the garage.
Pricing for the Honda CR-V starts at R 959,900.