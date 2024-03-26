Faithful and dependable Honda CR-V

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Honda CR-V is like that dependable pair of sneakers you always reach for by the door, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Honda CR-V is reliable, comfortable, and always ready for whatever adventure you throw its way. The CR-V swallows your luggage like a champ, with enough space leftover for everyone to stretch out without feeling like sardines. The back seats fold flat, creating a cavernous cargo hold for all your gear – perfect for that spontaneous camping trip you decided on at the last minute.

It is not the flashiest SUV on the road, but it makes up for it with a winning combination of practicality, space, and that ever-so-important Honda dependability.

The interior is cozy and well-built. The controls are all within easy reach, and the touchscreen infotainment system is user-friendly enough for even the least tech-savvy driver. The digital display is like your own personal command centre, showing off RPMs to safety alerts right in the middle of the action.

The 9-inch touchscreen audio system, is like a DJ station on wheels, with physical controls and fewer menus to navigate. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and smart shortcuts that anticipate your moves for a seamlessly smooth ride. However, some folks might find the design a bit bland – all function, no frills.

But here is the beauty of the CR-V: it drives like a dream. The engine is smooth and peppy, perfect for navigating city streets and highway commutes. It will not win any awards for neck-snapping acceleration, but it gets you where you need to go efficiently and comfortably. The CR-V offers a surprisingly comfortable ride, even on bumpy roads.

The CR-V is known for lasting for ages with minimal fuss, which is a major plus for those who do not want to spend their weekends tinkering in the garage.

Pricing for the Honda CR-V starts at R 959,900.