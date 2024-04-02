Back to basics in the Elevate

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Honda Elevate Comfort strikes a balance between rugged good looks and a smooth, modern design, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Honda Elevate Comfort is a 1.5L, 6-speed manual transmission car that gets the job done without a fuss. For example, its grille is bold without being overpowering, and the LED headlights give it a futuristic edge. Do not be fooled by its sleekness though – it has enough ground clearance to handle a weekend adventure off the beaten path.

The interior is spacious with plenty of leg room for co-pilots, passengers or fur kids. The seats are upholstered in what feels like eco-friendly leather – a nice touch for the environment-conscious driver.

The Elevate comes with a 1.5-liter engine that is peppy enough for city driving. The power steering is an added feature when taking those tight corners. The six speed manual transmission does give the vehicle a boost when needed. It has 16-inch steel wheels which make it look a little sporty. It cruises comfortably at highway speeds, but do not expect it to win any drag races.

Bonus points for fuel efficiency. This Honda likes to sip at her juice, which is music to the budget-minded driver’s ears. On the open road fuel consumption was 6,3 litres per 100km and in city driving I got 6,9 litres per 100 km.

The Honda Elevate has keyless entry and offers wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The infotainment screen is an 8-inch display that is basic with no extra bells and whistles. The Elevate Comfort does have rear parking sensors and a multi-view camera. The four-speaker sound system makes for easy listening to music or podcasts.

Cargo capacity is bountiful, so no need to pack lightly for those weekend getaways. The fur kids will also enjoy the extra space.

While the interior feels roomy overall, the build is basic. The Elevate is a strong contender in the compact SUV arena. It is practical and comfortable and has a choice of six colours.

Pricing for the Honda Elevate Comfort, 1.5L starts at R369,900.