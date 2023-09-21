Ranger gets a plug-in

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Ford has expanded the Ranger family with its first plug-in hybrid, including Pro Power Onboard, set to arrive in 2025.

Ford will introduce Plug-in Hybrid technology to the mid-size truck segment with its first Ranger Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) in early 2025.

Ford say the Ranger Plug-in Hybrid “will combine electric driving capability with the adventure-ready versatility and work-ready dependability customers have come to expect from Ranger”.

It will offer zero-tailpipe emission driving, in addition to the essential Ranger towing, off-road, and payload capabilities – and promises more torque than any other Ranger. Pro Power Onboard means customers can leave the generator at home and free up cargo space, with enough energy to power remote campsites or worksites.

The first Ranger Plug-in Hybrid will mark a significant step in Ford’s plans to offer a wide range of powertrain options for customers in the mid-sized pick-up segment.

The Hybrid will deliver more torque than any other Ranger, thanks to a 2.3-litre Ford EcoBoost turbo petrol engine, paired with an electric motor and rechargeable battery system. It can be driven in pure electric mode for more than 45 kilometres without using fuel or producing tailpipe emissions.

The targeted maximum braked towing capacity of the Hybrid is 3,500 kg – the same as the rest of the Ranger line-up.

It will feature Pro Power Onboard, enabling customers to power tools and appliances on a worksite or remote campsite by plugging them into power outlets embedded in both the cargo bed and the cabin. That means noisy, bulky, heavy generators can be left at home, leaving more space in the cargo bed for other gear and equipment.

In addition to having on-demand electricity, EV drive modes will give customers more flexibility in deciding how and when to use the EV battery power.

The Hybrid is also equipped with Ranger’s four-wheel-drive capability, selectable drive modes and advanced driver safety and driver assist features.