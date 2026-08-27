Harry Potter recasts spell in cinemas

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A 25th-anniversary screening brings the first Hogwarts adventure back to Ster-Kinekor as part of its Throwback Cinema offering.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone launched a decade-long phenomenon when the 2001 movie became the year’s highest-grossing worldwide release. The adaptation earned more than $966-million and laid the foundation for one of cinema’s biggest fantasy franchises.

Now, the movie returns to selected Ster-Kinekor cinemas for a two-week run from today (28 August 2026). Tickets cost R50 as part of the theatre chain’s Throwback Cinema special. The screenings arrive as the story is recast as an HBO series that premieres this December, with the first season sharing the movie’s title.

The original film begins far from Hogwarts, with Harry Potter living in a cupboard beneath the stairs at the home of his aunt and uncle. On his 11th birthday, he learns that he is a wizard and has a place waiting for him at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

At Hogwarts, Harry forms friendship with Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger while discovering enchanted lessons, Quidditch and a world hidden from non-magical people. Their first year develops into a mystery surrounding the guarded Philosopher’s Stone and a danger connected to the deaths of Harry’s parents.

Daniel Radcliffe leads the cast as Harry, alongside Rupert Grint as Ron and Emma Watson as Hermione. Richard Harris portrays headmaster Albus Dumbledore, while Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane and Alan Rickman appear as Professor McGonagall, Rubeus Hagrid and Professor Snape.