New Grand Theft Auto trailer reveals tense underworld

Dark scenes of Vice City’s illicit underworld are unveiled ahead of the ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ release later this month.

A new trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) has been released this week, revealing more fascinating details of the game’s storyline and setting ahead of its scheduled launch on 26 May 2025.

The trailer expands on the dynamics between the game’s protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a criminal duo navigating the fictional US state of Leonida, which is based on Florida and includes Miami-inspired Vice City.

The latest footage provides a glimpse of the diverse locations players will explore, from the urban sprawl of Vice City to the Everglades-inspired wilderness of Grassrivers and the sun-soaked Leonida Keys.

It highlights the criminal underworld and satirical take on contemporary American culture that the series is known for, with scenes depicting social media influencers, internet memes, and Vice City’s crime-ridden nightlife.

Players will follow Jason and Lucia as they attempt to escape the fallout of a failed bank robbery, facing a state-wide conspiracy while evading law enforcement and other criminal factions. The game’s narrative features a range of new characters, including Boobie Ike, a Vice City business mogul, and Dre’Quan Priest, a record label owner whose empire intertwines with the protagonists’ journey.

The first Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, released about a year ago, has over 250-million views. Despite being leaked prior to its release, it became the third most-watched non-music video in 24 hours, with over 70-million views. The new second trailer is on a similar view trajectory, with nearly 70-million views in 23 hours. Humourously, this trailer opens with Jason repairing a roof and saying that he’s “just fixing some leaks”.

Where to play?

Grand Theft Auto VI, developed by Rockstar Games, is releasing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It is the first mainline entry in the series since Grand Theft Auto V in 2013.

*Visit the Rockstar Games website here.