‘GTA VI’ bests Mr Beast

The trailer for ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ passed 90-million views in one day, making it the third most watched video in 24 hours.

In 24 hours, Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) trailer passed a staggering 90-million views on YouTube. The previous record holder in the non-music category, Mr Beast, announced the achievement himself on Twitter.

Mr Beast’s tweet showcasing the new record holder 16 hours after the GTA VI trailer’s release.

Overall, the trailer is YouTube’s third most viewed video within 24 hours, with BTS holding onto first and second places with Butter (108,2M), and Dynamite (101,1M).

The trailer provides a glimpse into Leonida, a fictional creation inspired by American state of Florida, and home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. Rockstar says: “GTA VI will be the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.”

The game’s protagonists, Lucia and her partner Jason, are introduced as the trailer depicts their involvement in a progressively intense string of criminal activities.

While visually impressive, the trailer abstains from showcasing gameplay or features, yet it has garnered immense attention, surpassing the viewership of its predecessor, GTA V, which took 12 years to reach 99-million views.

Rockstar announced that the game will launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025, with a PC release anticipated a year or so later.

The Rockstar Games YouTube channel received an impressive boost to their subscriber count, with about 2-million new subscribers arriving since the trailer’s release, bringing it close to 10-milllion subscribers.

As of 8 December, the GTA VI trailer has over 102-million views since its release on 5 December, and more than 9,1-million likes.

*Visit Rockstar Games website for more information on Grand Theft Auto VI here.