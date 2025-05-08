Live soccer to stream on ‘FC Mobile’

Photo supplied.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Four Major League Soccer matches are being broadcast on EA’s football gaming app, starting this weekend.



EA Sports FC Mobile players can watch four upcoming matches of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season through the in-game FCM TV portal. This is made possible by a live simulcast of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, announced by Electronic Arts (EA) and MLS.

The first match, an MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi final rematch between reigning champions LA Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls, is streaming on 10 May at 23:30 UTC.

The second match, featuring Atlanta United FC taking on the Philadelphia Union, is streaming on 17 May 2025 at 23:30 UTC. The final two MLS Season Pass matches to be streamed within EA Sports FC Mobile will be held in September, with matchups to be announced at a later date.

Photo supplied.

EA Sports FC Mobile players can access the Football Centre, a central hub for up-to-date content based on global football events, to play each matchup in-game and complete a featured Showdown Player Exchange before watching the action live.

“By being able to watch select live MLS Season Pass matches within EA Sports FC Mobile, we’re continuing a commitment to our players to bring them closer to the game they love, by investing in innovation and growing experiences offered through our platform,” says Lawrence Koh, VP of EA Sports FC Mobile.

“Alongside our partners at MLS and Apple TV, we share a dedication to a fan-first future of football, and we look forward to the reaction from fans worldwide as we continue to build on this moment for the future of EA Sports FC Mobile.”

By tuning into FCM TV to watch these live broadcasts of MLS matchups, EA Sports FC Mobile players will be rewarded with in-game currency. Players will receive a free 1-month trial of MLS Season Pass, with more details on how to access and redeem here.

Camilo Durana, executive VP of MLS, says: “This collaboration with EA Sports and Apple TV underscores MLS’s commitment to pushing boundaries, innovation and fan-first experiences. By bringing select live MLS Season Pass matches to EA Sports FC Mobile, we’re reaching new and digitally native audiences around the world and continuing to broaden the way we’re building relationships with fans. It’s easier than ever to experience the excitement of MLS, our Clubs, our world-class players and our vibrant supporters.”