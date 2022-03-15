GTA V goes next-gen

GTA V and GTA Online are now optimised for PS5, with improvements to frame rates and 4K visuals being available to players.

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online arrive today for PlayStation 5 — delivering the action-packed, blockbuster Story Mode adventure and the dynamic, ever-evolving world of GTA Online to PlayStation 5 with a host of improvements for new and returning players.

These new versions of GTAV and GTA Online make the experience richer, more detailed and more immersive with new graphics modes delivering improved fidelity and performance including up to 60 frames per second (FPS) and 4K visuals plus ray tracing and improved texture quality, as well as utilising the technical advancements of PlayStation 5 for faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, and advanced haptic feedback.

Grand Theft Auto V

Experience the interwoven stories of Franklin, Michael, and Trevor across the sun-soaked metropolis of Los Santos and the backwoods countryside of Blaine County in greater detail with stunning new levels of visual fidelity.

Choose from one of three detailed new graphics settings to tailor the gameplay experience. Fidelity Mode is tuned for the highest visual quality and targets 30 FPS. In this mode, the PlayStation 5 supports native 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled. Performance Mode is tuned for the most responsive gameplay experience and targets 60 FPS. In this mode, the PlayStation 5 supports upscaled 4K resolution. In addition, the PlayStation 5 has Performance RT mode, a hybrid of the Fidelity and Performance modes supporting upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled and targeting 60 FPS.

These new versions also offer across-the-board improvements including faster loading times, increased population and traffic variety, increased vegetation density, improved lighting quality across shadows, water reflections, and other elements. Plus improved anti-aliasing, motion-blur, highly detailed new explosions, and fire.

Grand Theft Auto Online

The massive experience of GTA Online — with 8+ years’ worth of gameplay additions delivered across over 40 updates — will continue to evolve with the power of PlayStation 5. This new generation of GTA Online includes a range of new vehicles and a new addition to the Los Santos Car Meet: Hao’s Special Works.

Hao’s Special Works encompasses best-in-class vehicle upgrades, a new class of Races using specially modified vehicles, and a weekly rotation of Hao’s Special Works Time Trials, along with a Premium Test Ride, where you can get behind the wheel of these newly modified vehicles for free.

In addition to access being included as part of GTAV, GTA Online will also now be available for the first time as a standalone title for PlayStation 5. Plus, for the first three months from launch, GTA Online will be available to download and keep for free, an exclusive offer for PlayStation 5 players.

Story Mode and GTA Online Character Transfers

PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to transfer both their GTAV Story Mode progress and their current GTA Online characters and progression to PS5, with a one-time migration.

Starting today, players can begin transferring their Story Mode progress by uploading a save to the Rockstar Games Social Club. To begin this process, enter GTAV on your current console account and go to the Game tab of the Pause Menu. From there, select the Upload Save Game option. Please note, you can only store one game save per platform at a time and saves will remain available to download for 90 days.