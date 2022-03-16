Silverton Siege – Coming soon to Netflix

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In April, a new action thriller called Silverton Siege will premiere on Netflix. The film was created and directed by renowned South African filmmaker, Mandla Dube.

This Freedom day, 27 April, Netflix is releasing action thriller Silverton Siege, a film directed and created by renowned South African filmmaker, Mandla Dube (The Italian Job, Strike Back, Angel Heart, and Umtunzi we Ntaba). Set in 1980, the film is inspired by the real-life incident that sparked the global “Free Mandela’ movement and features South African stars Thabo Rametsi, Noxolo Dlamini, and Stefan Erasmus.

Rametsi, Dlamini, and Erasmus portray the Silverton Siege trio – three young freedom fighters with nothing left to lose. Following a high-speed car chase with the police after a thwarted sabotage mission, the trio ends up seeking refuge in a South African bank in Silverton, Pretoria. Taking the bank and its customers hostage, and demanding the release of Nelson Mandela in exchange for the release of the prisoners, the stakes and tensions run high.

Dube says: “Silverton Siege is my strongest work thus far, the hope is that filmmakers from Africa are given more opportunities at decolonising the narrative of who we are. I also hope that the youth of today can draw inspiration from the Silverton Siege trio, and know that they have the power to change the status quo, and most importantly that their stories matter.”

The film also stars South African heavyweight Arnold Vosloo alongside a number of well-known South African talents, including Tumisho Masha, Michelle Mosalakae and Elani Dekker.

Silverton Siege will be available on Netflix on 27 April.