2026’s biggest gaming release is sending data traffic to record levels, while cybercriminals exploit the anticipation, writes JASON BANNIER.

A wave of pre-downloads for one of the year’s most anticipated video games, Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), has coincided with record internet traffic. At the same time, cybercriminals are exploiting the excitement with fake bonuses, pre-orders and employee benefits.

GTA 6 , an open-world crime game from US developer Rockstar Games, launches today (19 November 2026) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The release ends a 13-year gap since the previous main entry in the series.

Internet exchange operator DE-CIX recorded 33.01Tbit/s of traffic across its global network after pre-loading started on 10 November. Internet exchanges provide meeting points where different networks can exchange large volumes of data directly, helping traffic move efficiently between internet service providers, content platforms and other networks.

The company’s Frankfurt exchange reached 22.30Tbit/s at 8:20pm CET that day, 19.06% above a record set in January. Facilities in Dallas, Chicago and Phoenix also reached new highs. DE-CIX linked the record traffic levels to the start of GTA 6 pre-downloads, which began on 10 November and added a major new source of demand across its network.

“Major gaming releases are among the events that can cause Internet traffic to surge significantly in a very short period of time,” says Dr Thomas King, DE-CIX chief technology officer. “We typically see traffic spikes when software updates are rolled out, or during live streaming events such as the UEFA Champions League or the FIFA World Cup, but the sheer scale of this surge is unrivalled.”

The size of each download helps explain why a single release can have a noticeable effect. The file size of GTA 6 exceeds 200GB, meaning every pre-load involves moving hundreds of gigabytes before a player starts the game. Allowing downloads to begin more than a week before launch spreads that demand rather than concentrating everything around release time.

DE-CIX says networks exchanging data through its infrastructure are kept at or below 75% utilisation, leaving spare capacity for sudden increases. That headroom becomes particularly important when millions of users start fetching large software files within the same period.

The audience waiting to download the game has also created a large pool of potential targets for criminals. Cybersecurity company KnowBe4 found GTA-themed phishing represented just 0.005% of threats in September, but during the week beginning 26 October, lures based on the game had grown to 9.6% of the phishing volume analysed by its threat researchers.

Gaming-related phishing emails more broadly increased by 1,300% compared with the monthly average between March and August 2026. KnowBe4 says attackers are using both mass-market scams and more targeted campaigns aimed at workplace accounts.

Some campaigns tempt players with fake pre-orders and cash bonuses. KnowBe4 found pages decorated with Vice City-style neon, game branding and AI-generated pictures of protagonists Lucia and Jason. One promised a $4,000 bonus using a supposed “ROCKSTAR” promotional code.

The links instead directed visitors towards fraudulent online casinos or cryptocurrency platforms. The sites were designed to collect information including reused passwords, payment card details and cryptocurrency deposits.

The emails themselves can be much simpler than the fake landing pages. Some contain almost no written sales pitch, leaving only a link for the recipient to click. Removing most of the text gives language-based security systems less material to analyse and can help the message slip through conventional filtering.

A second type of attack targets employees rather than fans shopping for the game. Messages posing as workplace benefit offers promise a “free Grand Theft Auto 6 Pre-Order”, telling recipients that only the first 250 employees qualify and that the supposed benefit expires within 48 hours.

KnowBe4 found that 83.2% of this targeted activity took place over weekends. During 31 October and 1 November, GTA-related impersonations accounted for 42.4% of the phishing emails processed by the company. The timing can make the lure more convincing because an employee checking work email outside normal hours may be less likely to verify whether a supposed staff benefit genuinely came from the organisation.

Attackers are also trying to move victims away from computers protected by workplace security. Some messages contain QR codes built from Unicode text characters or website tables rather than conventional images, making the pattern more difficult for some security systems to recognise.

Scanning one of those codes on a personal phone moves the recipient from a protected work device onto an unmanaged one. KnowBe4 refers to the tactic as a “device shift”, because company web filtering, endpoint protection and other controls may no longer stand between the victim and the fraudulent site.

More sophisticated campaigns use lookalike website and email domains rather than crudely copying an existing address. Those domains can pass common email authentication checks such as SPF, DKIM and DMARC, making the messages appear more legitimate before a recipient examines the content.

The timing of the attacks follows a wider pattern. KnowBe4’s Phishing Threat Trends Report Volume 8 found campaigns based on scheduled events tend to appear an average of 21.3 days before the event itself, when attention is increasing and people are actively searching for related information or offers.

The company recommends checking game promotions through official channels rather than unsolicited links. Employees should verify supposed workplace benefits directly with their employer, particularly when a message creates urgency or asks them to scan a QR code with a personal phone.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.