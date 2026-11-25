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More than 70,000 breached passwords contain Santa’s name, according to new cybersecurity research, writes GUIDO RUSSO.

Santa Claus has made an unexpected appearance on the cybersecurity naughty list, with his name found in 70,778 passwords exposed in data breaches during 2026.

Research by cybersecurity company Specops, part of Outpost24, found more than 242,000 occurrences of Christmas and other seasonal terms among 260-million breached passwords.

Santa was by far the most popular festive reference, appearing more than 25 times as frequently as “christmas”, which featured in just 2,796 passwords.

The research examined 26 holiday-related and seasonal terms, including predictable variations such as “Chr1sTmas” and “sN0w”.

“Snow” appeared 45,671 times, followed closely by “noel” at 45,026. The shortened “xmas” was found 7,481 times, making it considerably more popular than the full word.

December itself made 10,037 appearances, although November proved even more popular, featuring in 12,838 passwords.

Rudolph may have guided Santa’s sleigh, but he managed only 999 appearances. Reindeer featured 371 times, and mistletoe was found just 73 times.

Even the biggest shopping events of the festive season attracted relatively little password enthusiasm. “Blackfriday” appeared 195 times, and “cybermonday” just seven.

“Santa appearing more than 70,000 times might raise a smile, but it shows how often familiar words find their way into passwords,” says Darren James, senior product manager at Specops Software.

“Holidays provide plenty of inspiration for people looking for something memorable, and attackers know it. Seasonal terms and their predictable variations are exactly the kinds of combinations password-cracking tools are designed to test.”

The findings highlight a persistent problem with password security: people tend to choose familiar words that are easy to remember and equally easy for automated cracking tools to anticipate.

Attackers routinely test dictionaries containing common words and their variations, including numbers substituted for letters and additional punctuation.

Adding “123” or an exclamation mark may satisfy a website’s password complexity requirements, but it offers little protection when the underlying word is predictable.

Specops found in separate research earlier this year that 19% of passwords compromised during a one-month period met typical enterprise complexity requirements.

One shortcoming of the data is that every password examined had already appeared in breached data, so the research does not establish that festive wording caused the passwords to be compromised. Terms such as “snow” and “noel” can also have meanings unrelated to Christmas.

The greater danger comes when compromised passwords remain active or are reused across different accounts. Criminals can exploit stolen credentials through automated login attempts, gaining access without having to crack the password itself.

“A password can meet every complexity requirement and still put an organization at risk if it has already been compromised,” says James.

“The challenge is that new passwords are exposed every day, so checking credentials only when they’re created isn’t enough. Organisations need continuous visibility into compromised passwords and the ability to identify and replace them as new breaches happen.”

The US National Institute of Standards and Technology recommends checking new passwords against lists of commonly used and previously compromised passwords, recognising the limitations of conventional complexity rules.

Specops says its password protection system checks credentials against a database containing more than 6.5-billion compromised passwords, with updates added daily.

Santa may be welcome in homes around the world this Christmas, but cybersecurity teams would prefer to keep him out of their password databases.

* Guido Russo is writer and contributor for Gadget.