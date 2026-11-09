Sony party speakers become ‘the moment’

A redesigned Ult range has been launched in South Africa with reshaped woofers and 360° audio, writes JASON BANNIER.

A new range of Sony speakers aims to grab attention at parties with more than just powerful bass.

The redesigned Ult models (Ult Tower Max, Ult Tower 7 and Ult Tower 5) combine larger cabinets and circular woofers for punchier sound. On the bigger speakers, rear-facing drivers help carry music around the room. The products launched in South Africa last month (October 2026).

“We don’t want the product to be used [only] as background music,” Sony Middle East and Africa marketing director Murat Gebecelitold told Gadget. “With the new line-up, we believe the speakers will be the moment itself.”

Murat Gebeceli, Sony Middle East and Africa marketing director, at the Sony Ult launch in South Africa. Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Sony has replaced the rectangular woofer design of the previous range with circular drivers and increased the size of the speaker cabinets. According to Gebeceli, the larger cabinets produce stronger soun pressure and a punchier output, while the redesigned woofers aim to deliver deeper bass without sacrificing vocal clarity.

A physical button labelled Ult on each speaker lets listeners switch between three sound settings without opening an app. Ult1 emphasises deeper bass, Ult2 provides a stronger boost, and Flat offers a more neutral sound. A fourth setting, Live, aims to recreate the atmosphere of a concert and can be accessed through Sony’s Sound Connect app or assigned to the button.

Sound from every direction

Speaker placement can affect how music reaches people around a room, particularly those standing beside or behind the cabinet. Sony has equipped the Ult Tower 7 and Ult Tower Max with 360° Party Sound, using different driver arrangements to extend audio coverage beyond the front of the speakers.

“The Tower 7 and Tower Max have rear-facing tweeters, while the Max includes a rear-facing subwoofer,” Gebeceli told Gadget. “Regardless of where the speaker is standing in the room, anyone can have the 360 immersive party experience.”

Sony has equipped the speakers with DJ connectivity through XLR and RCA inputs, alongside Bluetooth and USB support. Party Chain uses Auracast technology to synchronise music and lighting across up to 100 compatible speakers.

Additional entertainment features include karaoke connections and lighting effects across the range. The Sony Sound Connect app allows users to adjust lighting and audio settings, while the physical controls provide quick access to the main sound modes.

From home gatherings to DJ events

The three models cater to different needs, with battery life, portability and audio hardware distinguishing the smaller speakers from the flagship.

“If one wants to elevate their listening experience, the Tower 5 would be the perfect fit with the mobility [and] built-in battery.”

This device is designed for smaller gatherings, offering up to 300W of output and 20 hours of battery life. A 10-minute charge provides up to 100 minutes of playback, while three lighting modes and IPX4 water resistance make the speaker suitable for outdoor entertainment.

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

“For DJs or dancers who want to take the product with them wherever they go, with very strong bass and the 360 immersive party experience, the Tower 7 would be a perfect fit.”

This larger product includes 360° Party Sound and built-in wheels for easier transport. Battery life extends to 30 hours, while a 10-minute charge provides up to three hours of playback. The model carries an IPX4 water-resistance rating.

“For event organisers looking for reliable, powerful sound, the Tower Max would be a perfect fit.”

The flagship is designed for larger gatherings and organised events. Three woofers, four tweeters, two mid-range speakers, a high-powered amplifier and an upgraded Ult Duct aim to deliver stronger bass with minimal distortion. The flagship features a splashproof top panel.

At the Sandton launch, South African deep-house DJ and producer Chronical Deep demonstrated how the Ult speakers could be used in a DJ setup. The bass was palpable, felt as much as heard throughout the room.

Pricing and availability

The Ult Tower 5, Ult Tower 7 and Ult Tower Max are available from local retailers, including Sony World South Africa . The company’s local e-commerce platform, launched in 2025 , lists the speakers at R6,999, R11,999 and R21,999, respectively. Sony World provides product information, promotions and a rewards programme.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.