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Graphiant and Liquid C2 aim to protect African companies against future attacks without replacing ageing applications, writes JASON BANNIER.

Upgrading thousands of ageing business applications to withstand future quantum-computing attacks could take years. However, a networking service planned for Africa aims to secure the connections between those systems, to give companies time to modernise their software.

US networking company Graphiant has partnered with Liquid C2, the cloud and cybersecurity business of pan-African technology group Cassava Technologies, to introduce quantum-resistant networking to African enterprises.

The approach addresses a growing concern about information that must remain confidential for many years.

Attackers could collect encrypted information today and store the material until more advanced technology allows them to decrypt the data. This is known as a harvest now, decrypt later attack.

“The fastest way to say, ‘I have a post-quantum-protected network today that protects against harvest now, decrypt later,’ is to upgrade the network first, then start upgrading applications one by one,” Graphiant founder, president and chief strategy officer Khalid Raza told Gadget at Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town last week.

Protecting ageing systems

Financial institutions, government departments and healthcare providers often depend on software that cannot be replaced or upgraded quickly.

Some banking systems still run on older mainframe computers. Connected devices may lack the ability to receive modern security updates. Protecting all these systems individually could take years of development and testing.

“I know certain applications in certain financial institutions that are 10 to 15 years old, and they’re not going to get upgraded overnight,” said Raza.

Graphiant’s approach introduces quantum-resistant protection through the network rather than demanding that each application adopt new security measures immediately.

The technology uses ML-KEM, a cryptographic standard designed to establish encryption keys that resist attacks from quantum computers. The standard helps network devices establish secure connections without relying solely on older methods of exchanging keys.

Instead of every banking application or connected device adopting the standard immediately, Graphiant can apply this protection to traffic moving between locations on the managed network.

Raza described separate work with an unidentified organisation in the United States involving encryption keys distributed through a private network while encrypted information travels over a public connection.

“You can distribute your encryption keys over a private network and start sending data over the public network that’s encrypted.”

Separating the exchange of encryption keys from the public connection carrying the information is intended to reduce exposure during a sensitive part of secure communication. This arrangement could form part of Liquid C2’s African offering.

Graphiant’s technical documentation indicates that the current implementation still uses conventional cryptography to authenticate network devices, with further post-quantum upgrades planned. The technology strengthens network protection without making every connected application or device immune to future attacks.

Securing connections

Liquid C2 plans to offer Graphiant’s technology through a managed Network-as-a-Service platform. This means businesses can obtain secure connections between offices, data centres, cloud services and external partners without having to configure and manage every connection themselves.

Vinay Hiralall, chief commercial officer at Liquid C2, told Gadget: “One of the fundamental reasons this partnership is moving forward is based on the future threats that we see.”

The partnership, he said, builds on Cassava’s existing connectivity infrastructure and relationships with major cloud providers. These include Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services.

The proposed service includes encrypted connectivity, centralised security policies and network segmentation. This practice separates parts of an organisation’s infrastructure, allowing security teams to restrict communication between business systems. An employee or AI agent authorised to access one application would not automatically have access to others.

The service provides records of communication sessions, showing which systems connected and where information was sent. Security teams can then use these records to investigate unusual activity or establish whether sensitive information reached an unexpected destination.

These capabilities would operate alongside existing application security, giving businesses another way to enforce restrictions without relying entirely on individual software systems.

Stopping rogue AI connections

The planned network controls could protect businesses against a different threat involving autonomous AI agents that increasingly handle sensitive information.

Conventional internet architecture was designed largely to distribute content from servers to users. Autonomous AI introduces a different challenge, because software agents can exchange information and complete tasks without continuous human approval.

Raza said: “An agent is both a client and a server. It’s going to give you data, consume data and distribute data. That’s not what internet architecture was built for.”

Graphiant’s technology monitors traffic entering and leaving a customer’s network, tracking connections between systems and the destinations receiving information.

The network can use threat intelligence, which provides information about known cyber threats, to assess the reputation of those destinations. Suspicious or unauthorised communication can be flagged, allowing Liquid C2 to block a connection and notify the customer.

For example, a bank might permit an AI agent to retrieve information from an internal database while restricting access to external services. Even if the agent’s credentials were compromised, network controls could deny connections to destinations outside the approved environment.

“If anything goes wrong, the network at the first point will say ‘you’re out’,” Raza said. “An agent cannot breach because it cannot leave.”

Unlike security measures built into individual applications, these restrictions operate through the connections carrying information between systems. The AI agent would not be responsible for deciding whether communication should be allowed.

The protection depends on properly configured permissions and effective monitoring. Network restrictions would not eliminate every security risk, but could prevent compromised agents from reaching prohibited destinations.

Controlling where data travels

The proposed service addresses concerns about where sensitive information is stored and how that information moves across national borders.

Hiralall told Gadget: “What we’re starting to see more and more is a request for data sovereignty. We’re building AI factories across nations in Africa. That’s going to provide the sovereignty within those specific countries.”

These facilities would allow businesses to process AI workloads locally, helping them comply with governance rules where sensitive information is stored and handled. However, keeping data in a particular country does not necessarily mean the information stays there when travelling between systems.

A South African bank might keep customer records in a local data centre while exchanging information with applications hosted elsewhere. The network carrying that information could pass through other countries before reaching the destination.

Raza said organisations should be able to specify which routes their information is permitted to follow, particularly when traffic crosses national borders. Graphiant’s technology is designed to let businesses select approved paths through the managed network and maintain an audit trail showing how information moves between connected systems.

For example, an organisation could limit traffic between two locations from a particular country or network. The service would then enforce those routing rules rather than leaving the choice entirely to conventional internet routing.

Such controls could be relevant to banks, government departments and healthcare providers that need to demonstrate how sensitive information is handled, including when services operate across national borders.

African rollout planned for 2027

Graphiant’s networking technology is already operating with regulated customers in the United States. The company is working with American network operators. Liquid C2 is preparing to introduce the offering through existing African enterprise operations, with a local commercial rollout expected to begin in early 2027.

Hiralall said the partnership has moved beyond developing the service and is now focused on introducing the technology to customers. The announcement has attracted interest from enterprises, particularly in financial services.

Customer education will form part of that process. Hiralall said many organisations are still becoming familiar with quantum-computing risks and what those threats mean for existing security systems.

The proposed service offers a way to begin preparing for those threats before completing the much larger task of modernising their software.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.