Photo courtesy Oppo.

The Reno16 F encourages a little more experimentation with phone photography, write ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK and JASON BANNIER.

What is it?

Oppo has given the Reno16 F 5G a detachable screen that lets the photographer join the photograph and still control the camera. Called the Bubble, the circular 1.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen displays a live preview from up to 10m away. Attached to the back of the handset, it provides a viewfinder for selfies taken with the rear cameras.

This means one can join a group photograph with the phone’s live camera preview visible on the Bubble in one’s hand. Its touchscreen lets one check that everyone fitted into the shot before releasing the shutter.

The touchscreen also provides controls for switching between 0.6x, 1x, 2x and 3.5x zoom settings. The circular display is large enough to check the composition, although fine detail needs inspection on the phone’s larger screen.

The rear cameras include a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. Having a preview on the back of the phone makes these cameras far easier to use for self-portraits. Detaching it allows more distance between the phone and its subjects, with room for a full-body portrait or more of the scenery.

The handset already has a capable 50MP front camera, with autofocus and a wide field of view. That is still the easiest option for a quick handheld selfie. We enjoyed the Bubble most when putting the phone farther away and experimenting with the shot, without having to return to the handset to inspect each attempt.

Oppo has had some fun with the accessory itself. An animated companion gives it a digital-pet element, and it can display personalised photographs and short videos. A flexible silicone cover and star-shaped clip allow it to hang from a bag or keyring as a tiny digital ornament.

Getting it ready for photography is less enjoyable. The Reno16 F lacks built-in magnetic attachment, so a supplied adhesive ring has to go onto the back of the handset or the outside of a protective case. The Bubble must also be pushed out of its silicone cover before attaching it to the phone. We would have preferred a much simpler attachment.

Photo courtesy Oppo.

Once attached, it protrudes enough to make the phone awkward to place face-up on a table. Its separate 550mAh battery charges through USB-C, adding another device to keep charged before an outing.

The rear cameras produced pleasing daylight photographs, with the telephoto lens adding flexibility for portraits and distant subjects. Enlarging images revealed lost detail, and low-light telephoto results were less consistent. The Bubble improves control over composition, but image quality remains subject to the cameras’ limitations.

The phone’s 6.57-inch AMOLED display gives photographs rich colours and sharp detail. A refresh rate of up to 120Hz makes scrolling smooth, although reflections become distracting in direct sunlight.

The 7,000mAh battery supports a demanding day of photography and navigation, with lighter use extending into a second day. Oppo supplies an 80W charger and claims a full recharge in about an hour.

A MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy processor, paired with 8GB RAM, handles most applications comfortably. Switching between apps felt responsive, but demanding games needed lower graphics settings to maintain smoother motion. At a price point in the upper mid-range, we expected better gaming performance.

A microSD card slot expands the 256GB storage, giving photographers more room to keep their images on the phone. ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, includes photo-editing tools like AI Remix Collage. Overenthusiastic processing can make photographs look artificial, so a light touch produces more convincing results. A substantial collection of preinstalled applications also creates unnecessary work clearing out the phone.

Photo courtesy Oppo.

What does it cost?

The Oppo Reno16 F 5G has a recommended South African retail price of R16,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version, through participating retailers and networks, including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C and Takealot. The Bubble is separate from the standard retail box and has been offered with qualifying promotional purchases. Its inclusion needs to be confirmed when buying a package advertised with the accessory.

Does it make a difference?

The Bubble lets the photographer join a group photograph with a live view of the shot and control of the shutter. It also makes the rear cameras easier to use for self-portraits, with enough distance from the phone to include more of the surroundings. That combination of remote preview and camera control gives the Reno16 F a photographic advantage over phones that rely on a self-timer or a remote shutter button alone.

What are the biggest negatives?

Attaching the Bubble is fiddly.

The Bubble needs separate charging.

The standard box excludes the Bubble.

What are the biggest positives?

The photographer can join the group and check the shot remotely.

The rear-camera preview makes selfies easier.

Remote camera control works from up to 10m away.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge. Jason Bannier is deputy editor of Gadget and a data analyst at World Wide Worx.