Switch into 007’s world

The iconic secret agent 007 enters the Nintendo Switch system in GoldenEye.

GoldenEye 007 is now available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection.

In GoldenEye 007, you will enter the world of espionage as an agent. Your secret expedition to stop the GoldenEye weapon satellite will take you all over the world; you’ll infiltrate subterranean bases, charge through a military train, and slink through the forest. M will brief you on your objectives along the road, and Q Branch will assist you with a variety of devices, but the final success of this operation is yours alone.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, has more classic Nintendo 64 titles and other features:

More courses recently made their way to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game with Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC Wave 3 features eight additional courses, including Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS! Enjoy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass for no additional cost as part of a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. With this latest wave, 24 of the DLC’s additional 48 courses! Even More Nintendo 64 Games: Hit the dice block with the recently released Mario Party and Mario Party 2 games! more titles will be added to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection, including Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Stadium 2.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan features all the benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but with access to a library of classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games with added online play. A paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership also grants access to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass and Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC at no extra cost.

Members in both Nintendo Switch Online plans can play online and the save Data Cloud feature in a large selection of compatible games, along with access to over 100 classic NES and Super NES games, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and the competitive online battle game PAC-MAN 99.

Both plans also provide a way to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world. With online play incompatible games like Nintendo Switch Sports, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and many others, a Nintendo Switch Online membership can help you experience everything Nintendo Switch has to offer.

For more information visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.