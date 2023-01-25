Cursed Crew sailing your way

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A new stealth strategy game, that claims to advance the genre, can now be previewed.

Stream of the Day

A new Stealth Strategy game from Mimimi Games, the developers of Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun and Desperados III, has been unveiled.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew introduces magic and supernatural elements as you join a ghost ship with a living soul, sailing the Lost Caribbean, and assemble a cursed pirate crew.

Embrace supernatural powers to defy the menacing army of the Inquisition, who stands between you and the mysterious treasure of the legendary Captain Mordechai.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is coming to Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 this year.

Minimi Games outlines how the new game moves the stealth strategy genre forward: