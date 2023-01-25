Cursed Crew sailing your way

Stream of the Day
A new Stealth Strategy game from Mimimi Games, the developers of Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun and Desperados III, has been unveiled.
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew introduces magic and supernatural elements as you join a ghost ship with a living soul, sailing the Lost Caribbean, and assemble a cursed pirate crew.
Embrace supernatural powers to defy the menacing army of the Inquisition, who stands between you and the mysterious treasure of the legendary Captain Mordechai.
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew is coming to Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 this year.
Minimi Games outlines how the new game moves the stealth strategy genre forward:
- We go full fantasy for the first time: In our previous games of this genre, player abilities and other gameplay mechanics were often limited by realistic settings. We have a fantasy setting with magic, talking ghost ships and cursed pirates with supernatural abilities now. This gives us a lot of freedom to design meaningful and crazy new mechanics or change existing ones.
- “Quicksave and quickload” as part of the world and narration: The quicksave and quickload mechanic was always a big part of our games. But this time, the fantasy setting of the game allows us to embed this mechanic into the world and narration of Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. Your ghost ship, The Red Marley, grants you the power to manipulate time. Pause time to consider your strategic choices, queue up multiple character actions or capture a memory of every passing moment, to instantly return to if things go south. The characters will even react to you using this feature. And most importantly, it will play a big part in the main plot and overall narration – but we save this one for later.
- More player freedom in a more dynamic, immersive sandbox: Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew provides players with more freedom than ever before and allows for non-linear game progression in a more dynamic sandbox. Your ship acts as HUB, where you can plan your next adventures or just hang out with your crew. You can freely choose which mission to tackle or which island to set foot on next, once you have discovered them. You can select different entry and exit points before going ashore – as each island is a unique, hand-crafted sandbox, Moreover, you can freely select your crew members before embarking on each mission. Utilise their abilities in different ways, be stealthy or more head-on in your play style. Players can really carve their own path through the game while defining their playstyle with their own unique solutions.