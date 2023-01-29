Meet co-workers in VR glasses

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Remio has released a VR app on the Meta Store for remote team collaboration and communication.

Remio, a virtual reality (VR) platform for remote team building and collaboration for global enterprise customers, has launched on the Meta Store. Unlike most VR collaboration applications, Remio emphasises fun, puzzles and games to drive connections with co-workers and build employee engagement in hybrid workplaces, while students join immersive learning and tour campuses remotely.

Companies and schools can download the app free from the Meta Store and inquire to Remio about joining connectivity Pilots.

“Enterprise VR is rising among companies and schools of all sizes because VR experiences drive critical skill building, social emotional learning and much more,” said Jos van der Westhuizen, CEO and co-founder of Remio.

“Our platform offers a wide variety of interactive spaces in VR to drive employee and student engagement, such as an escape room, a happy hour bar, and paintball, in addition to all of the standard VR collaboration tools such as whiteboards, breakout rooms, and magical presentation rooms.

“We’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback from clients already, and with our Remio app launch on the Meta Store, we’re looking forward to expanding our reach and connecting with new customers.”

Remio’s Meta Store App offers a wide variety of ways for fun, immersive team building and learning:

Engage in Interactive Experiences and Games: Team Puzzle Races, Paintball, Hide-and-Seek, Space-Themed Escape Room, Archer Tower Defense, Tron With Lightsabers, Disco Room, BarVR, Pictionary and many more arcade-style mini-games.

Collaborate with Effective VR Tools: Whiteboards, Presentation Rooms, VR Browser, Project Planning Boards, Sticky Notes, Private Rooms, Intimate Boardrooms, Gallery Room and Aurora Auditorium (large conference venue).

Available on Pico and Valve Focus app stores, as well as on Windows and through a web browser, Remio has hosted thousands of interactive experiences from its platform.

Remio’s spaces are also highly immersive and see higher than typical VR engagement with the average person spending 90 minutes in VR per session. Users have Hi-fived each other in VR over 2.7-million times and revived teammates in Remio’s Paintball game over 17,000 times. Customers span multiple verticals and include Google, Netflix, Fidelity, Trello, McKinsey, Hubspot, and Goodway Group.

For more information, visit www.RemioVR.com.